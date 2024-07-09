The Big Picture The sequel to the hit film Joker is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024, featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

It’s been a light year for comic book films and DC only has one film coming out in 2024. However, that just so happens to be the sequel to Warner Brothers’ last $1 billion comic book film, Joker. Joker: Folie à Deux is set to cause chaos in Arkham this October. Now, ahead of Joaquin Phoenix's return as The Clown Prince of Crime, Joker is getting a new exclusive 4K steelbook from Zavvi.

The Collector’s Edition 4K/Blu-ray combo pack features new artwork of Phoenix all done up in his Joker make-up against a yellow background. A second image of Arthur Fleck walking up the film’s iconic steps defeated also takes shape in Joker’s suit. The style has the design of graffiti wall art with a watercolor edge, which would fit right at home in the streets of 1980s Gotham. While it will have the same special features as the initial normal 4K and Blu-ray release, this release comes with a smile-worth of extra physical goodies. This includes a rigid slipcase featuring the same art as the steelbook, a poster, three art cards, and a Laughter Condition Card. The latter of which is what Arthur carries around in the film because of his medical condition that causes him to laugh uncontrollably at inappropriate times.

What’s ‘Joker’ About?

Based on the Batman villain of the same name, Joker is the most realistic take on the DC comic world put on film to date. This Joker, who’s civilian name is Arthur Fleck, lives in a gritty 1980s Gotham that belongs more at home in a Martin Scorsese film rather than on the colorful comic book page. Like some of the comics, Arthur is a failed comedian who has to work as a clown just to keep up with rent and the medical care of his aging mother. Gotham’s economy is on the verge of collapse and the gap between the rich Thomas Waynes of the world and Arthur is getting larger by the hour. That pressure cooker set to the backdrop of Arthur’s mental health battle creates a villain origin story like no other. All it takes is one bad day.

However, Arthur’s journey to his Joker moniker is a series of unfortunate events that makes you question reality with Todd Phillips’ sharp direction enough to make the strongest person snap. At the end of the film, Arthur was sentenced to Arkham State Hospital after his string of murders caused anarchy on the streets. Folie à Deux picks up after those events, with Arthur meeting this universe’s version of Harley Quinn in prison. Harley, this time around, is played by Lady Gaga and the film has been described as a jukebox musical.

Joker: Folie à Deux is dancing into theaters on October 4, 2024. That’s exactly five years after the original film’s release. This new Joker 4K steelbook will be released just before that on September 23rd. You can pre-order it now on Zavvi’s website for $51.99 USD.