‘Joker’ Sets Another Box Office Record as It Pulls in a New High for October Mondays

0

After setting box office records over its opening weekend, Todd Phillips’ Joker continued its success on Monday. Deadline reports that the film now has the best Monday in October by pulling in $9.72 million, taking the record from Venom, which previously held the title with $9.63 million. Joker’s Monday total was also a record for September Mondays where it beat out It ($8.76 million) and the fellow R-rated comic book movie Logan ($7.2 million). The Monday total is even more impressive when you consider that it’s not a holiday (Columbus Day is next week).

I’m very curious to see how Joker performs over the next weekend. I think once you see the film, you can tell there’s not much “there” there, so it’s not a movie that invites repeat viewings. It’s not fun or thoughtful, but you want to see it so you can see what all the fuss is about. However, it’s possible that some audiences skipped the opening weekend because they were worried about the crowds and possible violence (anecdotally, I heard stories from friends about heightened security at screenings).

The film also doesn’t have much in the way of competition. There’s the animated The Addams Family, the new Will Smith movie Gemini Man, and the barely-marketed comedy Jexi. Joker will probably win the weekend handily, but I’m curious to see what kind of drop it has. Deadline predicts only a 56% drop to $42.5 million, which would be standard. If it goes above 60%, that will show a victory of hype for the film, but no real staying power. If it’s less than 50%, then Warner Bros. has something real on their hands, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re already trying to woo Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix into doing a sequel. If they do, it would be a good idea if they continue to contrast the character against Batman.