Ryan Reynolds Congratulates ‘Joker’ on R-Rated Box Office Record with New Poster

As has been the tradition whenever a movie surpasses the previous record-holder for the worldwide global box office–like Avengers: Endgame did earlier this year–the now-second-place filmmaker often congratulates the new first-place flick with a special poster and/or original artwork. So with Joker poised to break the all-time worldwide box office record for an R-rated movie this weekend, current first (and second) place holder Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Deadpool 2) is doing the gentlemanly thing and offering his congratulations, with his own signature style, of course.

Here’s a look at the congratulatory tweet:

R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to… pic.twitter.com/OTy2BqIP4f — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 25, 2019

Joker currently sits at #3 with more than $747.5 million globally; expect that tally to climb to the #1 spot after this weekend is all said and done. Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 currently holds the record with $785+ million, a scant couple of million more than the original 2016 Deadpool. Joker has already surpassed The Matrix Reloaded, IT, Logan, The Passion of the Christ, The Hangover Part II (another Todd Phillips flick), Fifty Shades of Grey, and Ted. So if you wanted to know what the names on Reynolds’ poster meant, there’s your answer.

It’s worth noting that four of the Top 10 R-rated movie box offices are for comic book properties, and that trend shows no sign of slowing down. It’s also worth mentioning, however, that eight of them premiered within the last eight years; only The Matrix Reloaded and The Passion of the Christ are outside this parameter at roughly 15 years old. To find an R-rated movie on this list that premiered in the ancient 20th century, you’ll have to go down to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Could the R-rated Tim Miller flick Terminator: Dark Fate restore some honor (and some financial capital) to that beleaguered franchise, knocking Joker off his perch when it debuts on Friday, November 1st? Stay tuned.