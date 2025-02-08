The Joker made a lot of headlines with the release of Joker: Folie à Deux last year. The sequel to Warner Brothers' $1 billion DC film wasn't as critically well received as its predecessor and financially bombed at the box office. However, you can't keep the Clown Prince of Crime down for long as McFarlane Toys is back with their latest Joker statue.

A part of their DC Direct line, McFarlane's new 1:10th scale resin statue in their "The Joker: Purple Craze" series is based on artwork by Gabriele Dell’Otto. The 7.59-inch tall piece sees the jester or chaos wielding two smoking guns as his dark green tie flows in the wind. As usual, he's seen with a devilish grin on his face. This is the second comic Joker statue McFarlane has done in the last number of months.

The Joker, Batman and the DCU