There isn’t any superhero character whose rogues gallery rivals that of Batman. Although the many Batman adaptations over the years have resulted in movies of varying degrees of quality, every single installment has managed to include a fascinating villain. Although there are many fan-favorite antagonists, many would argue that the Joker is the most memorable of Batman’s opponents. Many famous actors have inhabited the role, each bringing to the performance a different interpretation of the “Crown Prince of Crime.” The debate over the greatest performance of the Joker may be a contentious one, but it’s hard to ignore the incredible influence that Heath Ledger’s interpretation of the character in The Dark Knight had on popular culture. While Ledger's creepy performance was the actor's creation, there’s also a practical reason for one of the Joker’s most disturbing mannerisms in The Dark Knight.

Why Does Heath Ledger’s Joker Lick His Lips?

Ledger was certainly taking on an ambitious task when he was signed on to play the main antagonist in The Dark Knight. Although the Joker’s appearance in the film had been teased during the final moments of Batman Begins, he was a character that was already synonymous with other great actors who had intensely committed to the role. Jack Nicholson had even grown sick as a result of his Joker makeup in Tim Burton’s Batman, and Mark Hamill’s run as the character on Batman: The Animated Series became immensely draining on his vocal cords. Ledger needed to distinguish himself from other versions of the Joker in order to avoid direct comparisons. He also needed to ensure that his depiction of the character fit within the grounded, gritty world that Christopher Nolan had established.

The anarchic spirit that Ledger added to the Joker is one of the main reasons why The Dark Knight felt like such a breath of fresh air compared to other comic book movies. Ledger leaned into the performative aspect of the character, as many of the Joker’s most evil deeds are carried out in order to generate a reaction from both Gotham City and Batman (Christian Bale) himself. It’s even noted by Michael Caine’s Alfred that “some men just want to see the world burn,” and that the Joker takes some sick pleasure in initiating chaos throughout the city. In many ways, his intimidating facade is constructed so that he can become the “villain” that he thinks that the city needs.

Ledger’s Joker is certainly successful in fulfilling that intention, as he has many creepy mannerisms that only make him more intimidating. Throughout the film, the character often licks his lips as if to resemble a ravenous dog on the prowl. Although it’s an interesting quirk that fits the film’s themes, Ledger had to lick his lips in order to keep his prosthetics intact. The origins of the Joker’s facial wounds became an integral piece of his backstory that he gives multiple explanations for in the final cut of the film.

Heath Ledger’s Joker Casting Was a Shock

Heath Ledger's casting as the Joker took many by surprise. Although Ledger’s emotionally charged performance in Ang Lee’s romantic Western Brokeback Mountain had earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, Ledger was mostly associated with teen comedies like 10 Things I Hate About You and pop adventure films like A Knight’s Tale. Given how dark Nolan’s depiction of the character was, and the extensive fictional history of the Joker in Bob Kane’s comics, many were doubtful that Ledger would live up to expectations.

Licking his lips may have been a necessity, but Ledger put a lot of planning into cracking the psychology of the Joker. He studied Fritz Lang’s 1933 classic The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, and specifically the haunting performance by Rudolf Klein-Rogge as the titular character. Darkly comic, yet completely ruthless, the character of Dr. Mabuse shared a lot of qualities with Ledger’s interpretation of the Joker. Getting so deep into the character’s motivations did have its negative effects on Ledger’s mental health. He revealed that he “sat around in a hotel room in London for about a month,” and “formed a little diary and experimented with voices.”

Despite the initial backlash that his casting caused, Ledger’s performance was met with unanimous acclaim upon the debut of The Dark Knight. Although he sadly passed away several months before the film’s release, Ledger’s Joker became a permanent fixture of popular culture, earning him a well deserved posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The Dark Knight is often cited as the film that proved that comic book adaptations could be taken seriously as “prestigious” films, and Ledger’s Joker was certainly essential in that process.

Heath Ledger’s Joker Is Hard To Beat

Although it was hard to imagine anyone else stepping into the role after Ledger, there have been many more interpretations of the Joker in recent years. While Jared Leto’s version of the character in Suicide Squad received too little screen time to land with any impact, Joaquin Phoenix’s terrifying work in Todd Phillips’ origin story Joker earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. Zack Galifianakis gave a more comical version of the Joker in the severely underrated animated adventure The LEGO Batman Movie. Nonetheless, it's certainly Ledger’s performance that catapulted the character’s popularity.

Although the Joker is likely the role he will always be best known for, The Dark Knight was not the last film that Ledger appeared in. He had been shooting Terry Gilliam’s fantasy epic The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus at the time of his death, and was later replaced by his friends Johnny Depp, Jude Law, and Colin Farrell for the final cut.

