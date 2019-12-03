‘Joker’ Gets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates

0

Nothing says Merry Christmas like a grimy, feel-bad descent into murderous madness. Just in time for yuletide bliss and good cheer, Joker will be available to digitally own on December 17. You can also pre-order the Blu-ray now, which will be available on January 7.

Released theatrically two months ago, Todd Phillips’ little DC origin story has since crossed the $1 billion mark globally. It’s the first R-rated film to do so, spawning confirmed and then unconfirmed news of a sequel. But regardless of what’s next for the franchise, should it become one at all, this first installment will get to bask in its success a little longer in 2019, as purchases of the flick are sure to rush in.

With the announcement, the movie’s Twitter page released a 21-second promo video featuring Arthur Fleck’s (Joaquin Phoenix) face flickering into that of the nefarious clown prince, while maniacal laughter is heard over Hildur Guðnadóttir’s hauntingly triumphant score. The advertisement ends with the now iconic (it seems premature to assign such a designation to anything so new, but it applies here) staircase dance.

On deck for Joker are the accolades it’s sure to garner. Though a controversial movie in the minds of many, what’s undeniable is the brilliance of Phoenix’s wildly unhinged performance—one you watch the way you’d gawk at a car accident. It will undoubtedly receive nominations in the coming months, as should the film’s cinematography (Lawrence Sher), score, and production design (Mark Friedberg).

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This thing is still in the cash phase, and the profits should continue over the next month or two thanks to the release and whatever bonus features will go with it. There will not be any deleted scenes, however, as Phillips firmly told Collider’s own Steve Weintraub back in October.

You can check out the announcement for yourself below.

And head here to purchase the film.