The Big Picture McFarlane Toys is releasing a new statue of The Joker inspired by comic book artist Alex Ross, featuring the character's classic purple and green color scheme.

The Joker has appeared in numerous forms throughout the years, from comics to movies and TV shows, with each version appealing to different fans.

The statue, titled "The Joker Purple Craze," will be released in July 2024, ahead of the sequel film Joker: Folie à Deux, which is set to release in October 2024

While there have been a ton of amazing comic book villains over the years, none are as popular as The Joker. Batman’s nemesis has been terrorizing Gotham for over 80 years. From comic books to the movies to toys, the Clown Prince of Crime has been all over our pop culture. Now, ahead of the new laugh-worthy year, The Joker’s getting a brand-new statue from McFarlane Toys.

The latest DC Direct statue, “The Joker Purple Craze”, was designed by legendary comic book artist Alex Ross. The figure retains Ross’ signature realistic and painted style with the color plate filled with The Joker’s classic purple and green color scheme that has Ross’ saturated touch. The artist has worked heavily in the DC universe, with his drawings of The Joker and Harley Quinn dancing being some of his most beloved pieces. However, what Ross is best known for is the iconic DC mini-series Kingdom Come from 1996. His joker statue is getting ready for a performance of some kind with the jester of chaos in a bowing position. The Joker is even holding his staple purple top hat and the figure comes on a base with the character's logo branded across it.

The Joker’s the Villainous King of DC

There have been so many amazing versions of The Joker over the years. Whether it’s the campy clown of the 1950s, the scary killer found in The Death in the Family or The Killing Joke of the 80s or the agent of chaos seen in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, there’s a version of the character for everyone. Outside the comics, The Joker has appeared in Tim Burton’s Batman, Batman: The Animated Series, The Batman (2004), Batman: Brave and the Bold, Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Suicide Squad, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman: Under the Red Hood. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that Joker got his own self-titled film from director Todd Philips. That film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the character, grossed over $1 billion and was received fairly positively by critics with Joker holding a 69% on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release next October and is the only DC film releasing in 2024. The film will introduce Lady Gaga’s crazed take on Harley Quinn.

When Does McFarlane’s Joker Statue Release?

McFarlane’s DC Direct statue The Joker Purple Craze by Ross is releasing in July 2024 and is up for pre-order on their website now. This is ahead of Folie à Deux release on October 4, 2024. Until then, you can preview the statue above. Fans who cannot wait for Folie à Deux can also stream Joker on Max in the U.S.

Joker Release Date October 2, 2019 Director Todd Phillips Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Shea Whigham Rating R Runtime 122 Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure, Crime, film noir, Thriller Writers Todd Phillips, Scott Silver Tagline We live in a society Website http://www.jokermovie.net/

