Relive the glory days of the clown prince with this latest Iron Studio collectible. The company released a 1/10th scale figure of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) dressed as the Joker from the Joker movie. This is the perfect item to add to your collection if you're a fan of the 2019 award-winning film — as Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters take a look back at the game-changing comic book adaptation with this stunning figure.

For a retail price of $249.99, this Joker figure appears to be statue-like. The clown prince will stand on a small pedestal made of signs praising the Batman villain and blaming the Wayne family for Gotham's problems. The figure recreates the final scene of Joker, where Arthur is praised by rioters and followers, as he makes one final performance on top of a broken vehicle. The figure also comes with an additional torso pose. The item is now available for pre-order and has a scheduled release schedule of Q2 2025.

Joker is an award-winning film, directed by Todd Phillips, which tells the origin story of Batman's greatest rival. The film generated over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, with a $92.2 million haul during its opening weekend domestically. The film was highly acclaimed by fans, receiving a high average audience score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, critics gave it an average score of 68%. The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 2 — Best Actor and Best Original Score.

Is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Good?

Joker was originally planned to be a standalone movie. But Phillips and Phoenix began plans for a second film as they were wrapping the first, and thanks to Joker's success, it wasn't long before Warner Bros. announced a sequel. Joker: Folie à Deux was reported to be a musical, and pop icon Lady Gaga was announced to play Lee Quinzel (aka Harley Quinn). Without spoiling Folie à Deux, the film continues from the 2019 feature where Arthur is under custody at Arkham as he prepares to go to trial. He then meets Lee, who believes that "the real Arthur" is the Joker.

Unfortunately, Folie à Deux is unlikely to tap into the meteoric success of its predecessor, landing a dismal 33% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an even worse 31% from audiences. Meanwhile, LetterBoxd users gave it an average score of 2.5 out of 5, and it received a D on CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Joker is available to stream on Max and Apple TV. Meanwhile, Joker: Folie à Deux is now showing in theaters. You can pre-order the new Iron Studios Joker figure now and grab your Folie à Deux tickets below.

