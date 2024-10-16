Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

While the ending for Joker: Folie à Deux has many moviegoers up in arms for a variety of reasons; are we really surprised? There was never going to be a way out for Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. Todd Phillips never wrote the character in a way that could ever get Fleck out of the legal predicament he finds himself in over the course of both films. We see Fleck's tragic downfall come full circle when he's murdered by a younger prisoner in Arkham Asylum who tells him a joke before twisting his own words of "you get what you f***ing deserve" back on him.

While the sequel's conclusion may have made for a slightly anti-climactic exploration of the consequences of Joker, it shouldn't be considered a surprise either.

Todd Phillips Was Never Going to Make Arthur Fleck the Joker We Recognize in 'Folie à Deux'

Image via Warner Bros.

The main reason this ending for Arthur shouldn't come as a shock is the openness with which Todd Phillips expressed his own interpretation of the character. Speaking in an interview with Empire, Phillips had already confirmed he “would never” make Fleck the Clown Prince of Crime as “he’s not a criminal mastermind.” With this being said months before Folie à Deux was even released, Arthur Fleck became destined to either go to the electric chair at the end of this film or getting murdered.

Fleck simply never displayed the brains to break out or argue his way out of the crimes he not only admitted to, but committed on camera for all to see. The moment the car bomb goes off all but confirms this within the musical sequel. He had the chance as best as he could have hoped, but Fleck was never going further than those stairs where Lee (Lady Gaga) left him. With this being the case, all that was really left for Fleck was to die, whether that be in the film or off-screen, from old age.

Todd Phillips' Ending for Arthur Fleck Reflects His Overall Approach to DC Lore

Close

Phillips has had an odd relationship with the DC Comics. While he doesn’t care how his story might contradict the DC lore, like how he flipped the traditional power dynamic between Harley and Joker, he also includes specific nods to the comics, like Bruce Wayne’s parents being killed at the end of Joker or the inclusion of Harvey Dent (Harry Lawtey) getting half his face burnt. So, to potentially see a new Joker taking over from Arthur, one who is slightly more age-appropriate to a younger Bruce Wayne, does make sense as something Phillips would leave as a convenient inclusion for his ending. Furthermore, it displays how Fleck’s influence has grown beyond his own control. By the end, Fleck has given up being the Joker, but it literally comes back to bite/stab him in the back/stomach.

Joker: Folie à Deux is currently in theaters in the U.S.

Get Tickets