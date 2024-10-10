After opening to less than half the domestic total as its predecessor, it's fair to say that Joker: Folie à Deux has had a rough go of things at the box office. Unfortunately for Warner Bros., the bad news just keeps pouring in, as the numbers for Wednesday, October 9, show that Joker 2 lost to The Wild Robot, the 98% Rotten Tomatoes-approved flick (from both critics and audiences), by just a few thousand. The Joker sequel grossed $1.280 million while The Wild Robot closed out the day with $1.281 million. Joker 2's drop from the day before also sits at a whopping 51% while The Wild Robot is only at 38%. Although the margin isn't dreadfully large, Joker: Folie à Deux has been in theaters for less than a week, and The Wild Robot has already completed its second weekend in theaters.

Despite needing well over $400 million at the worldwide box office to break even, Joker: Folie à Deux currently sits at a measly total of $118 million. The first Joker grossed more than $1 billion to become the highest-earning R-rated movie ever until that record was broken earlier this year by Deadpool & Wolverine, which is winding down its theatrical run with over $1.3 billion. The first Joker was produced for only $55 million, while the sequel cost Warner Bros. more than $200 million, which has shown to be a bad gamble. As numbers continue to dwindle more and more by the day, Joker: Folie à Deux proves that perhaps director Todd Phillips should have only booked one trip to Gotham, and not returned for a sequel.

Who Stars in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’?

Joker 2 returns Joaquin Phoenix to the role that won him his first Oscar and made headlines as the second person to win the Academy Award for playing Gotham's Crown Prince of Crime, behind Heath Ledger, who took home the trophy posthumously for his work in The Dark Knight. Additionally, Joker 2 stars Lady Gaga opposite Phoenix as Harley Quinn, with Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener also joining the ensemble. Joker: Folie à Deux also brought back Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond for a brief scene in the courtroom, and the film also stars Steve Coogan as a TV reporter who interviews Arthur during his stint at Arkham Asylum.

Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters everywhere.

