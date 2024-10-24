Joker: Folie à Deux's terrible run at the Box Office has been well-documented, with the highly-anticipated sequel to the Academy Award-winning 2019 film proving a major failure both financially and critically. Currently holding a poor 32% critical and audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is a perfect example of how quality can still affect the Box Office, with a more positive critical response likely to have led to fairer financial success. Compared to the first Joker which broke the billion-dollar mark globally, Todd Phillips' has struggled to compete, with one metric in particular a shocking indictment of Folie à Deux's failings.

Folie à Deux's domestic Box Office haul to date of $56.909 million is yet to scrape past the first Joker's earnings simply from domestic DVD and Blu-ray sales, which totals $59.919 million. The fact that, after almost three weeks in theaters, this small target has not yet been met, is a shocking example of Folie à Deux's poor performance, and is a reminder that the sequel remains one of the year's biggest flops.

'Joker: Folie à Deux's Musical Aspects Don't Live Up to Expectation

There were many intriguing factors at play as the first murmurings of Joker's sequel began, with the whispers that fans would be treated to a Lady Gaga-featuring musical causing plenty of anticipation. When the film arrived, the musical elements were certainly divisive, with some defending the choice to try an entirely new route and many more slamming the genre turn as nothing more than a misstep. It is fair to say that this choice has had a detrimental effect on the film, largely at play for the sequel's poor critical rating and abysmal Box Office performance. One critic to make their negative feelings towards the musical elements clear was Martin Tsai, who said in his review for Collider:

"Speaking of the music, it’s an unmitigated mess. The lush extradiegetic orchestral score by Hildur Guðnadóttir, an Oscar winner for the original Joker, constantly clashes with the ditties the characters perform. Perhaps this is deliberate, but the resulting dissonance mostly makes the singers sound like they’re off-key. While the score itself is occasionally stirring, none of the songs serve their purpose – unless the purpose is to substitute the lyrics for actual dialogue. The songs, ranging from standards like “I’ve Got the World on a String,” to show tunes like “That’s Entertainment!,” to adult contemporary staples such as “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” seem to have been selected arbitrarily, without period and genre specificities to contextualize the characters’ backgrounds and tastes."

Joker: Folie à Deux's domestic Box Office hasn't even equaled Joker's DVD and Blu-ray sales. You can catch the movie in theaters now.

