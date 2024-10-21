Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Joker: Folie à Deux.Joker: Folie à Deux features a shocking ending. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), the criminal known as "Joker," is brutally killed in prison and stabbed to death by another inmate (Connor Storrie). However, the scene features an eerie twist. As Fleck slowly bleeds out on the ground, the inmate uses a shiv to slash his own face into a "Glasgow Smile," reminiscent of The Joker portrayed by Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight. The film's ending implies that Fleck was never "The Joker." Fleck's crimes merely inspired the criminal, who would eventually become the "real" version of the villain, or at least a new updated version in the alternate universe created by filmmaker Todd Phillips. But was this other inmate the real Joker the entire time? Is this the origin story of The Joker from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Night? Well, no, it’s not, and we're going to explain why there is no connection between Joker: Folie à Deux and The Dark Knight.

'Joker's Timeline Doesn't Fit With Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' Trilogy

The attempt to match Phillips' Joker duology with Nolan's Batman trilogy does not work. The first Joker movie appears to be set in the early 1980s. The end of the film shows the Wayne family leaving a movie theater where films such as Blow Out, Excalibur, and Zorro: The Gay Blade are playing. All those films were released in 1981, putting the film's setting around that time. The final act also features a nameless rioter in a clown mask, inspired by Fleck's subway killings, murdering Thomas (Brett Cullen) and Martha Wayne (Carrie Louise Putrello). Therefore, the Joker films cannot connect with Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy due to their differing depictions of the Wayne murders.

The original 2005 Batman Begins was set around the same time of its release and depicts Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) origins as Batman. If Bruce was about eight or nine years old when his parents were murdered, and he's around 28 when he assumes his Batman activities, that puts his parents' murders at around the mid-1980s in the timeline of Nolan's trilogy. That is much later than the setting of Phillips' Joker. Additionally, Bruce's parents aren’t murdered by a masked rioter imitating Fleck's Joker. A single, unmasked gunman, Joe Chill (Richard Brake), murdered them, and Chill was not wearing a clown mask.

Additionally, Batman Begins depicts Bruce and his parents leaving a performance of the opera Mefistofele by Arrigo Boito. They are not leaving a movie theater. In conclusion, the pivotal events of the murder of Bruce Wayne's parents in the streets do not line up. Not to mention, Bruce clearly would have remembered if his parents' killer was wearing a clown mask. The image of bats grips Bruce with fear in Batman Begins. When Bruce first encounters The Joker in 2008’s The Dark Knight, Bruce has no recollection or memory of clowns murdering his parents. Surely, if the events were truly meant to connect, Bruce would probably experience a fear of clowns, or react to a traumatic memory during his battles with The Joker in The Dark Knight.

Christopher Nolan Originally Blocked a Similar Ending Happening in 'Joker'

Curiously, a similar ending to Joker: Folie à Deux was meant to happen in Joker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the original ending for the 2019 Joker script featured Fleck's Joker carving smile scars into his face in front of a crowd of supporters. However, Nolan reportedly halted the idea. The director believed that only his version of The Joker, portrayed by the late Heath Ledger, should have scars carved into his face. Before Joker was released, Nolan still had a working relationship with Warner Bros. Pictures, but Nolan and the studio have since parted ways. Now that Nolan no longer works with Warner Bros., he has no clout at the studio where the Caped Crusader is concerned. That enabled Phillips to recycle the ending idea in Joker: Folie à Deux.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Exists as Its Own World

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It appears that Phillips intentionally inserted the ending of a young psychopath carving scars into his face in Folie à Deux to evoke Ledger's version of The Joker in The Dark Knight. Nolan and Ledger's version most notably featured the character with scars carved into his face, which becomes part of a recurring gag in the film when The Joker repeatedly asks his victims if they want to know how he got his scars. While the ending of Folie à Deux evokes Ledger's Joker, it cannot be Ledger’s Joker because the facts at hand make it simply impossible. The film exists within its own alternate universe, or a DC Elseworld. With that, the prosecution rests on The People vs. Joker: Folie à Deux.

