After witnessing a letdown of legendary proportions in its opening weekend of release, the genre-bending comic book sequel Joker: Folie à Deux showed no signs of recovery on its first weekday. The movie came in way under expectations in its first three days in theaters, grossing just $37 million domestically after being projected to generate over $50 million. On its fourth day of release, it fell short of several fellow comic book bombs, most notably, Sony's meme-able Jared Leto-starrer Morbius. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux features Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the central roles of Arthur Fleck and Lee Quinzel.

The movie grossed just $1.8 million on its fourth day of release, pushing its domestic total to a lukewarm $39 million. This is still lower than the $40 million that Warner Bros. had predicted the film would make in its first weekend. Joker: Folie à Deux’s $1.8 million Monday haul represents a massive 70% decline from Sunday’s already terrible $6.1 million, which itself was lower than the $7 million that the movie made in Thursday previews. All of this suggests that there is a declining interest in the film, after it was roundly rejected by both comic book fans and mainstream audiences.

Joker: Folie à Deux made over $110 million worldwide in its first weekend, which is only a fraction of its reported $200 million budget. The film’s $1.8 million Monday haul fell short of Morbius’ $2 million Monday gross, as well as The Flash’s $6 million and The Marvels’ $2.3 million Monday numbers. Each of these movies is seen as a massive box office flop, losing millions for their respective studios. By comparison, the first Joker made nearly $10 million on its first Monday, after generating nearly $100 million across its opening weekend. Joker remains the second-biggest R-rated movie of all time worldwide, having made over $1 billion in total revenue.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Is Expected to Lose Millions

Joker: Folie à Deux isn’t going to make even half that figure worldwide. Worryingly, the movie is currently looking at a lifetime domestic haul of under $100 million. Joker: Folie à Deux opened to toxic reviews, and currently sits at a “rotten” 33% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But it’s the film's audience response that has truly hammered the final nail in its coffin. Joker: Folie à Deux earned an unprecedented D CinemaScore from opening day crowds — the worst-ever for a comic book film. Also starring Brendan Gleeson, Harry Lawtey and Catherine Keener, the film is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.