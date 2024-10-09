Sequels aren't always easy to pull off, and audiences are seeing right through Warner Bros. latest take on a classic DC character. Joker: Folie à Deux, which hit theaters last Thursday, is finally about to cross the $40 million mark domestically, which was initially reported as its opening weekend domestic total. However, when the studio finally released the official numbers, it became obvious that things were more grim than anyone had imagined, as the film only opened to $37.8 million, a major step down from the original. 2019's Joker opened to a mesmerizing $96.2 million domestic weekend total, a number which the sequel has yet to reach even half of, and will be lucky to reach by the end of its entire theatrical run.

The box office isn't the only place that Joker: Folie à Deux has failed to produce the same results as the original. On Rotten Tomatoes, which is largely considered the most accurate measuring stick for critical and audience response for any movie or TV show, the sequel currently sits at a 33% approval rating from critics and a 31% score from audiences, which is a steep drop-off from the original's 68% rating from critics and strong 89% score from general audiences. Joker 2 also has another embarrassing blemish on its record, as the film was rated a D on Cinemascore, which is the lowest of any comic book movie ever, and a fall from Joker, which earned a B+. Joker: Folie à Deux has officially completed the triple crown of failed sequels, meaning there is no metric by which the follow-up is more successful than the original.

Who Stars in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’?

Joker: Folie à Deux returns only a few members of its original ensemble, led by Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, with Zazie Beetz and Leigh Gill briefly reprising their roles as Sophie Dumond and Gary Puddles during Arthur's trial. Joining Phoenix at the top of Joker 2's call sheet is Oscar-winner Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn, along with Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener. Gleeson plays the Arkham Asylum guard Jackie Sullivan, while Keener portrays Arthur's attorney, Maryanne Stewart, who he fires in the middle of his trial so he can represent himself.

Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS