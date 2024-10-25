This weekend, Venom: The Last Dance will debut domestically in over 4,100 theaters, as it hopes to meet sturdy box office projections that are currently hovering around the $50 million mark. But more notably, exhibitors will finally put Joker: Folie à Deux out of its misery after having made good on contractual obligations for the past three weeks. The big-budget bomb has been running to negligible response over the last few days, registering per-theater averages that have dropped below the $100 mark on a couple of occasions. It will enter its fourth weekend of release having been booted out of a staggering number of theaters.

Joker: Folie à Deux played in over 4,100 locations in the first two weeks of its run, before dropping to a little over 2,800 locations in its third week. But starting on Friday, the film will be available only in only around 1,200 theaters, having been removed from over 1,600 venues. This is one of the biggest drops for a comic book title, behind Jonah Hex and The Crow, both of which lost over 2,400 theaters in their third weekends. As far as Warner Bros. films are concerned, the record rests with Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, which was taken out of more than 2,700 theaters in week three. This year’s record-holder is the horror movie AfrAId, which lost nearly 2,600 venues in its third week.

Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the central role alongside series newcomer Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux has emerged as a legendary bomb. The movie has all but concluded its theatrical run with less than $60 million domestically, and still hasn’t hit the $200 million mark worldwide. This would’ve been a tragic result even if the movie hadn’t cost a reported $200 million to produce. What makes the film’s performance all the more shocking is that the first Joker, released in 2019, grossed over $330 million domestically and over $1 billion worldwide. It remains one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time, and won Phoenix his first Oscar, in addition to winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Is Set for a PVOD Debut Later this Month

Close

Joker: Folie à Deux was roundly rejected by audiences, especially fans of the first film. The movie holds a 32% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but more worryingly, it debuted with an unprecedented (for a comic book film) D CinemaScore from opening day crowds. W.B. has had an uneven year; for every hit like Dune: Part Two and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, there’s a Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Joker: Folie à Deux. The film will debut on digital streaming platforms in a few days; you can still catch it in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.