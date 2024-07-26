The Big Picture Joker: Folie À Deux offers a fresh take on the Joker story with colorful singing & dancing chaos.

With its colors, singing, dancing, and chaos, Joker: Folie À Deux is shaping up to be a Joker story unlike any other. The new trailer gives us an exciting peek inside Arthur Fleck’s (Joaquin Phoenix) mind as he falls for Lee (Lady Gaga), together two can wreak madness on Gotham which could be anyone’s guess. While Joker and Harley are a mainstay of the DC universe, having their story told from many different points of view, Todd Philips' upcoming iteration has taken one of the bigger creative swings by adding picturesque singing and dancing sequences. As the marketing rolls out for the feature, we have yet another look at Joker unveiled by Empire Magazine.

The new image sees Joker laughing maniacally, as fans of the original film know, Arthur suffers from a condition that causes uncontrollable laughter or crying. Given the Joker is seen in a regular suit and his background setting, it seems like it's from a scene where he’s on trial. The movie follows Arthur as he counts his days in the Arkham Asylum awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While Arthur struggles with his dual identities, he also stumbles upon true love with Lee and finds music within him.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Will Sing in ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’

“It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes,” Phoenix told Empire of singing in character. While we saw Arthur breaking into a dance in the original film, we only got a slight taste of him singing in the latest trailer. Phoenix further explains that Arthur grew up hearing his mother play music on the radio, “He’s not a singer, and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that’s taking a shower and just bursts out into song,” he said.

Gaga on the other hand, is a Grammy-winning artist so certainly, singing around her would have been no easy feat, “I do seem to remember her spitting up coffee the first time I sang, so that felt good, that was exciting, and made me feel confident,” Phoenix jokes. Nonetheless, the two did find some harmony as the Napoleon actor reveals that the ‘Bad Romance’ artist was very encouraging of him, “For somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be... uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting,” Phoenix said.

Joker: Folie à Deux will dance its way into theaters on October 4. You can get more details about the film with our guide here and check out the new image above.