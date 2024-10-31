Joker: Folie à Deux has been one of the biggest flops of the year at the box office, boasting a reported budget of around $200 million which it has just reached at the worldwide box office, but it needs almost double that to be a profitable endeavor for Warner Bros. However, despite the poor box office performance and lackluster critical and audience reception — the film currently sits at equally abysmal scores of 32% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes — the sequel recently landed on an impressive box office list. Joker: Folie à Deux is officially one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year at the international box office, earning more than $143 million overseas and not far behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which currently stands at an international total of $153 million.

Joker: Folie à Deux has its international box office haul to thank for the film not being a complete and total disaster. The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-led sequel has only grossed $57 million domestically, which is barely more than 25% of its budget. Joker 2 was fighting against Transformers One to take the #25 spot on the highest-grossing domestic movies of the year, but both films were recently passed by Venom: The Last Dance, which has grossed $53 million domestically and $123 million internationally for a worldwide total of more than $182 million in less than a week. Joker: Folie à Deux is already available to purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video, so now audiences have even fewer incentives to venture to theaters for the DC sequel, which is poised to be upwards of a nine-figure loss for Warner Bros.

Why Has ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Failed So Hard at the Box Office?

It’s certainly head-scratching to see Joker 2 perform so poorly after the first Joker grossed more than $1 billion and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever until recently being passed by Deadpool & Wolverine. Joker: Folie à Deux felt like a cash grab from the beginning, based on the ending to the first movie, and the musical aspect of the film has also failed to resonate with critics or audiences. Pair that with the controversial ending and you have a recipe for box office failure.

Joker: Folie à Deux is still playing in most theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS