Joker: Folie à Deux's terrible Box Office run has been well documented, with the movie failing to meet the expectations of audiences with a tale many deem a raging disappointment. Such poor critical and public reception has led to majorly reduced ticket sales, with the movie struggling to achieve even a fifth of its predecessor's global Box Office output. In total, Joker: Folie à Deux has earned $166 million, split between $53 million domestically and $112 million internationally. This comes following thirteen days in theaters, and without any major competition, with the likes of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Deadpool & Wolverine's best days behind them.

However, a movie with such big stars and a famous IP will always draw crowds, with Joker: Folie à Deux still managing to hit a variety of milestones. From helping director Todd Phillips to new heights to nearing the top 25 movies at the 2024 US Box Office, there still remains a slither of redemption for this wildly underperforming movie. One such milestone that is perhaps the most impressive of the lot relates to the film's star, Joaquin Phoenix, who, thanks to reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, has helped his domestic Box Office career total past the $1.5 Billion mark.

Of course, this is mostly thanks to the previous Joker installment, which bagged the actor $1 billion at the global Box Office and even an Academy Award for his trouble. Add this to major hits such as Gladiator, Signs, The Village, Brother Bear, and even 2023's Napoleon, and it's clear why Phoenix has managed to achieve this remarkable milestone. Add this domestic career total to an international haul of over $2 billion and Phoenix has officially earned more than $3.7 billion at the worldwide Box Office.

Joaquin Phoenix Joins a Star-Studded Lineup in Ari Aster's Next Project

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After the fair flop that was Beau is Afraid, Ari Aster is once again teaming up with Phoenix on a dark comedy, only this time it's a contemporary Western featuring a star-studded cast. Alongside Phoenix in the upcoming Eddington are the likes of Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Michael Ward, and more. A synopsis for the movie reveals that Eddington, "Revolves around a couple stranded in a small New Mexico town during the pandemic. Initially welcomed, the town takes a sinister turn by nightfall. It reunites director Aster with actor Phoenix, portraying a sheriff with bigger ambitions."

Joker: Folie à Deux has helped Joaquin Phoenix's career total to the $1.5 billion mark at the domestic Box Office. You can catch Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters right now.

