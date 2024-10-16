While Joker: Folie à Deux is not at all what I’d hoped it would be, Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn (or Lee as she is known in the film) was an extremely bright spot. With Joaquin Phoenix previously winning an Oscar for his performance as Arthur Fleck in the initial Joker, it comes as a huge surprise that Lady Gaga not only goes toe-to-toe with Phoenix, but genuinely out-performs him at times throughout the film. That is not to critique Joaquin Phoenix, but to highlight just how good Lady Gaga was in this film, which was such a box-office and critical letdown. Not only is Gaga's voice a welcome guide in this somewhat debatable musical, but genuinely gutsy risks are taken with the character, creating a character that you can never decide if you like or not. Sadly, despite how good she is, Gaga's role is so limited she has to do the most with what she is given, but boy does she excel.

Lady Gaga's Vocal Control Is Outstanding in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Image via Warner Bros.

The first thing immediately noticeable about Gaga’s performance is her voice. What is so impressive is how Gaga is able to move between ‘bad’ singing when she is alone with Arthur, and belting out musical numbers when we move into fantasy. For example, when Lee visits Arthur and sings "Close to You", the way she starts with a pitchy, scratchy voice before switching to a more confident tone pulls you into the fantasy with her. I know she’s a singer, but her control over her voice is just outstanding. Certainly, the musical element of this film has been one of the many critiqued elements of Joker: Folie à Deux, with only one original song and a myriad of covers with confusing tones and messages. However, Lady Gaga's singing displays a performer with brilliant control and knowledge of what makes an audience engage with the music.

Todd Phillips and Lady Gaga Take a Huge Risk With the Harley Quinn Character in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Close

Lady Gaga’s interpretation of Harley Quinn takes a huge risk in changing the original power dynamic seen in classic DC lore. Rather than keeping Harley Quinn as a therapist who Joker manipulates into madness, Gaga's Lee has far more control over Arthur, checking herself into Arkham Asylum and manipulating Arthur with lies about her parents and background. Because of this, Arthur becomes the one desperate for love instead of Lee. This has been done in the TV show Harley Quinn, but to do it with a far darker tone requires more, in my opinion, from the actors, as we must believe the gaslighting and manipulation as something Arthur could fall for. In these scenes, like the aforementioned visit or when Lee visits Arthur in solitary confinement, Lady Gaga is able to go toe to toe with Phoenix in acting, and it makes her someone you can’t take your eyes off of.

Lady Gaga's Performance Keeps You Conflicted On Your Feelings For Harley Quinn

Image via Warner Bros.

Gaga's performance as Lee constantly keeps you guessing about whether you like this character or not. She possesses what Arthur Fleck lacks in this film, which is the watchability of the character. Every scene with Lee reveals something new about the character, whereas the writing for Arthur seems to only re-examine the same ideas and character traits from the first Todd Phillips Joker film. Each time we find out a new lie or piece of information about Lee, Lady Gaga's performance shifts just that little bit to offset your reading of the character, and just makes her more fascinating to watch. Striking that balance between likable, hate-able, and always watchable is far from easy, and the final scene of Lee on the stairs with Fleck leaves you heartbroken. Not because of Arthur’s sadness, but because of Lee’s cold, brutal words that leave us empty inside.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a disappointment in many ways. The musical and court-drama elements fall flat and lack the cutting edge they needed. However, every dark cloud has a silver lining, and for Joker: Folie à Deux, that silver lining is Lady Gaga's performance as Lee. Joaquin Phoenix is still great as Arthur Fleck and has a clear command over that role, but Lady Gaga's role feels so fresh and intriguing, with interesting character traits and brilliant vocal control. It's unlikely we'll ever see this role reprised by Gaga, but at least we got to see what Gaga brought to the role, and that certainly wasn't a disappointment.

Joker: Folie à Deux is currently in theaters in the U.S.

Get Tickets