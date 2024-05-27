The Big Picture Get excited for Joker: Folie à Deux as Lady Gaga joins Joaquin Phoenix to bring the iconic DC villains to life in a new light.

Gaga hints at her authentic take on Harley Quinn, promising a fresh and fun experience for fans in the upcoming sequel.

With a French title hinting at shared madness and love, the Joker sequel will feature a stellar cast and hit theaters on October 4th.

We are months away from Joker: Folie à Deux and fans can’t wait to see Joaquin Phoenix return as the Clown Prince of Crime. The impact of the 2019 feature Joker is undeniable on pop culture and this time around, director Todd Philips has added Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn to the cast to tell us the story of the shared madness between the two iconic DC villains.

Gaga is currently busy promoting her upcoming, Gaga Chromatica Ball concert documentary and is being flooded by questions about her stints as Harley Quinn in Joker 2. While the actor is careful not to give away any spoilers, she nonetheless teased what’s in store for the avid fans. Speaking of her character, she mentioned to Access Hollywood: Harley “is very special to me she’s a truly vulnerable sweet person.” Adding, “You know, my version of Harley is mine and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters.”

With Joker, Philips and Phoenix were able to tell the story of the notorious villain in a very different light. The bane to Batman’s existence in any DC project, the 2019 feature humanizes the Joker by giving fans an origin story of a party clown Arthur Fleck, who when shunned by society turns into the Clown Prince of Crime of Gotham City. The upcoming sequel Folie à Deux will give us another peek into his madness with Gaga’s Harley Quinn in tow. “This movie has music and the dance, it has amazing acting in it. I mean, I loved working with Joaquin, I loved working with Todd, Gaga shared her experience, further teasing, “I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new, and really fun.”

What’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ About?

Image via Warner Bros

While the plot details of the film are being kept tightly under wraps, although the title Folie à Deux provides some insight, the French phrase means "shared madness by two people in close association," hinting at the shared madness and love between the leading couple. The previously released trailer for the film gives us a peak into the meet-cute of this romance. The muted color pallet, the rain, and the dancing sequences in the clip don’t give away much but really hype fans for the film.

Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the movie also cast Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Steve Coogan in undisclosed roles, setting the stage for the iconic villains to take the world by storm. Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4. You can know more details about the film with our guide here.