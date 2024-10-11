It’s hard to imagine another comic book film in recent memory that has become as significant of a disappointment as Joker: Folie à Deux, as it appears that both fans and skeptics of Todd Phillips’ 2019 standalone film were united in their distaste for the sequel. What was most shocking about the sequel to Joker is how unengaged the performances are; Joaquin Phoenix seemed to be phoning in the same performance that had won him the Academy Award for Best Actor a few years prior, and Lady Gaga was tragically underused with her role as a revamped version of the “Harley Quinn” character. It’s an unabashed misfire that is likely to have serious repercussions for the future of Warner Brothers’ relationship with its DC characters, but Joker: Folie à Deux featured a standout performance from the actor Leigh Gill.

Leigh Gill Is a Scene Stealer in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Gill reprises his role as Gary Puddles, a former clown who had worked alongside Arthur Fleck during the first Joker film. The first film established that the two were rather friendly with one another; given that Puddles is a little person, he felt like an “outsider” in the same way that Arthur did. Arthur seemingly assumed that Puddles had looked up to him because he chose to spare his life before he went on a murderous rampage at the end of the first Joker film. However, the sequel reveals that Puddles has been suffering from extreme post-traumatic stress disorder ever since the events occurred. While Arthur expects that Puddles will come to his defense and explain his motivations, he’s shocked when his former friend talks about the sleepless nights that he has had as he lives in fear.

Gill allows Joker: Folie à Deux to truly reckon with the moments of violence that were so controversial in the first film. While it was easy to see what Todd Phillips pulled off as an attempt to shock the audience with graphic moments, Puddles’ testimony indicates that Arthur’s actions have serious consequences that even he hasn’t thought about. Arthur still considers himself to be a hero because the people that he killed were “evil,” but Puddles shows that he isn’t someone that anyone should have admired. It’s impressive that Gill was able to add such emotion to what was otherwise a fairly flat film. One of the main reasons that the film seems to be underperforming so drastically is how few characters generate any sympathy; Puddles represents a segment of the audience that is horrified at what Arthur has become, even if they were somewhat sympathetic to his plight initially.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Needed More Human Moments

Close

The scene involving Puddles helps Joker: Folie à Deux achieve its main idea, which is that Arthur has become disillusioned with the “Joker” persona that he had donned upon attending Murray Franklin’s (Robert De Niro) talk show at the end of the first film. Even though the “Joker” has seemingly inspired an uprising among the disenfranchised people in Gotham City, Arthur realizes that his followers only love what he represents, and do not have any sympathy for him as an individual. It’s rather telling that after hearing Puddles’ testimony, Arthur chooses to abandon the criminals that break him out of the courthouse. The film’s final scene goes on to imply that there was never anything special about Arthur at all, as anyone could choose to adopt the “Joker” persona.

Gill offered a real moment of honesty in Joker: Folie à Deux, in which Phillips was absolutely clear in his attentions. Too much of the film is spent on inconsequential musical numbers that hint at larger ideas that are never developed with any depth. Although the film is still guilty of underutilizing the character of Puddles, Gill offered the film’s most powerful moment, which also served as a compelling piece of representation for little people. There are many faults to be had with Joker: Folie à Deux and the way that the story moved forward, but Gill deserves credit for making the best of the material he was given.

