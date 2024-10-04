Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters everywhere, and things aren't looking good for the Todd Phillips-directed sequel. The film currently sits at sub-40% scores from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, registering a 39% score from the former and a 37% rating from the latter. This is a significant drop-off from the original Joker, which currently boasts a respectable 68% score from critics and a strong 89% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. While no fault of her own, the addition of Lady Gaga to the Joker 2 ensemble certainly didn't earn any points for moviegoers. The critical consensus around the sequel is that, while the performances are strong, it doesn't do anything to stand out and leaves a bitter yet boring taste in the mouth.

Joker 2's announcement came as a bit of a surprise, as most fans viewed the first film as more of a standalone story rather than something that needed to be expanded upon. There's no way to know for certain, but it's possible Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix likely may not have been planning a sequel, and the strong box office performance pushed Warner Bros. to throw the kitchen sink at both of them in a (successful) attempt to bring them back. Joker premiered with more than $1 billion in theaters in 2019, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. That record was passed earlier this summer by Deadpool & Wolverine, which is winding down its theatrical run with over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Who Else Stars in Joker: Folie à Deux’?

In addition to Phoenix returning to his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck and Gaga joining the ensemble as Harley Quinn, Joker: Folie à Deux also features several new names. Brendan Gleeson, who recently was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin and will next feature in Spider-Noir, plays the Arkham Asylum guard, Jackie Sullivan. Catherine Keener, two-time Oscar-nominee for her roles in Being John Malkovich and Capote, also features as Arthur's attorney, Maryanne Stewart. Zazie Beetz also reprises her role as Arthur's former neighbor, Sophie Dumond, and Steve Coogan even features in a scene as the TV reporter, Paddy Meyers.

Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters everywhere.

