Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 Joker, has debuted at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, and the early reviews are proving to be just as divisive as its predecessor. While the original Joker garnered acclaim for Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning performance, it also sparked heated debates about its themes. Now, Folie à Deux stands at a less-than-stellar 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, a slight drop from the original’s 69% score.

Some critics, like Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson, found Joker: Folie à Deux underwhelming, describing the film as a "joke" that "plays as a middle finger to anyone who sought something meaningful" in the original saga. His harsh critique didn’t stop there, as Lawson went on to say that the film is "startlingly dull, a pointless procedural that seems to disdain its audience."

Collider’s Martin Tsai scored Joker: Folie à Deux a dismal 4/10, finding very little to take in terms of joy from the movie in the sequel’s attempt at a tonal shift.

“Phillips is just incapable of delivering the genre’s requisite razzle-dazzle that would surely complement Joker’s persona.”

Similarly, IndieWire's David Ehrlich lambasted the film’s attempt to blend musical elements into the Joker universe, calling it "underwhelming." He argued:

"Folie à Deux simply tap dances in place for the majority of its listless runtime, stringing together a series of underwhelming musical numbers that are either too on the nose... or too vaguely related to its characters to express anything at all."

CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg was equally unimpressed, calling the sequel "an overindulgent musical that lacks the punch of its predecessor," while Total Film’s Jordan Farley said, "Folie à Deux is an unconventional musical sequel that fails to hit the high notes."

Owen Gleiberman of Variety echoed these sentiments, criticizing the film for not letting "Joker be Joker enough." He described the sequel as "ambitious and superficially outrageous," but ultimately "an overly cautious sequel."

Some Critics Find Hope in Chaos

However, not all reviews were scathing. Empire’s John Nugent gave Folie à Deux a positive review, awarding it 4/5 stars. Nugent praised the film’s tonal shift from the first movie's "relentlessly oppressive and bleak" atmosphere to something "oddly hopeful." He described it:

"As sweet and beguiling a musical romance as it’s possible to have between two murderous psychopaths."

Lady Gaga’s performance as Harleen Quinzel, or Harley Quinn, has garnered widespread praise, with The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney calling her a "compelling live-wire presence." He lauded Gaga’s portrayal as striking a balance between "affinity and obsession" while injecting much-needed energy into the film through the musical numbers she shares with Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck.

"Their musical numbers, both duets and solos, have a vitality that the more often dour film desperately needs.

For those looking for a fresh twist on the franchise, Screen Rant’s Alexander Harrison found Joker: Folie à Deux deliberately provocative, saying that it was "Engineered to antagonize Joker fans" who may have idolized the character. Harrison observed:

"It seems like Todd Philips targeted Folie à Deux directly at the audience who got a little too into Joker – and made it to antagonize them."

A Complex Sequel

The film also features Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz returning as Sophie Dumond. According to the official synopsis, the story picks up with Arthur institutionalized at Arkham and follows his complex struggle with his dual identity as the Joker, while he finds love in the unlikeliest of places.

While reactions to Joker: Folie à Deux have been mixed, it’s clear that the film is as bold and polarizing as its predecessor. Fans and critics alike will have to decide for themselves when Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4, 2024.