Ever since its Venice Film Festival debut, Joker: Folie à Deux has been catching the attention of the world, but often for the wrong reasons. Compared to the original's 69%, just a few weeks ago, the sequel had acquired an underwhelming but still fair 61% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Now, following a wider release of the film as it edges closer to its October 4 US theatrical nationwide bow, the movie sits at an unfunny 48% from 88 reviews.

The film's poor score is despite its incredible central cast, with the likes of Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Steve Coogan joining Joaquin Phoenix in reprising his Academy Award-winning role as Arthur Fleck. To have the opportunity to work with such an incredible icon not once but twice in this franchise is a dream come true for director Todd Phillips, with his delight over his time with Phoenix mentioned during the director's interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub.

"It's a dream for a director. It's what you want, and, quite frankly, a lot of actors do do that. Maybe not to the extent that Joaquin does, but you always want to try different things. You certainly wanna give them an environment and a freedom that makes them feel safe to do those things. I think Joaquin, with me, really feels that. So for me and Jeff [Groth], who I edit with, we're in heaven when we go through Joaquin’s stuff. Because there is no set way, and it's like, “Oh, this is feeling like the scene before it. I wish there was another way to cut this.” Well, there is, because we have these “Take Sixes” on each one that are entirely different and will give it a whole different meaning or energy or emotion or whatever the thing is. So what it's like is, it's an absolute dream really."

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Struggles to Reach the Level of its Predecessor

Word of mouth spreads fast in this industry, with news of Joker: Folie à Deux's fallibilities reaching all corners of the globe quicker than you can say "smile". An awkward blend of courtroom drama and musical has seemed to frustrate many critics, with some labeling the film an unquestionable disappointment. Still, it's true that the sequel is likely a victim of its predecessor's success, with the possibility of reaching the same heady levels of financial and critical acclaim unlikely. Nevertheless, the perceived lack of quality of the second helping will always render those who love the first outing frustrated. Speaking in his review for Collider, Martin Tsai said:

"Phillips had one job, which was to recreate the jittery cringe of the original Joker to capitalize on the commercial and awards successes. A middling courtroom tale and half-baked musical is not the kind of victory lap anyone wants. Your best bet is to go rewatch The People’s Joker and pretend this never happened."

Joker: Folie à Deux's Rotten Tomatoes score has dropped to 48%. You can catch the film in theaters on October 4.

