The Clown Prince of Crime will return to the big screen in Joker: Folie à Deux, and Warner Bros. has released a new look at the sequel that will bring new challenges for the villain portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. The spot features new footage from the upcoming project directed by Todd Phillips. Arthur Fleck survived the events of the first installment, but things won't be so easy for the Joker once he roams the streets of Gotham City once again.

Joker: Folie à Deux will introduce Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel. The character was played by Margot Robbie in the DC Extended Universe, but Gaga's iteration of the iconic DC antagonist has been modeled to fit in the world seen in Joker. As Arthur and Harleen fall in love, Gotham City will have to deal with the dangerous consequences of their romance. Considering the nature of the characters, it's hard to predict what's going to happen to the couple once Joker: Folie à Deux premieres in theaters. The sequel also marks Gaga's first big screen role since she was seen as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

After the first Joker movie earned more than $1 billion at the global box office, Warner Bros. knew that it would be safe to produce another story featuring Arthur Fleck. Todd Phillips was hired to direct a sequel. The screenplay for Joker: Folie à Deux was written by Phillips himself, alongside Scott Silver. The screenwriter also worked on the script for the first movie, as well as projects such as The Finest Hours and 8 Mile. The creative minds behind Arthur's descent into madness has returned to explore his relationship with Harley Quinn.

The Returning Cast of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as the titular character in Joker: Folie à Deux, but he won't be the only cast member from the first installment who will return to Gotham City. Zazie Beetz will once again step into the shoes of Sophie Dumond. Arthur's neighbor had been introduced as a love interest in Joker, before it was revealed that the protagonist was actually imagining the entire romantic affair. Leigh Gill and Sharon Washington will also reprise their roles in one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

You can check out the new spot from Joker: Folie à Deux below, before the movie premieres in theaters on October 4: