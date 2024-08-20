The Big Picture Fans eagerly await Joker: Folie à Deux for Joaquin Phoenix's return and Lady Gaga's debut as Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux has all eyes on it. Fans aren’t only eager to see Joaquin Phoenix return as madman Arthur Fleck but are also highly anticipating Lady Gaga’s debut as Harley Quinn. While Joker and Harley’s chemistry assures a lot of chaos and madness for Gotham, the audience will see a new side of their relationship elaborated by the use of musical numbers in the movie. As we wait for September for the movie's release new exciting information has surfaced in a new interview with Todd Phillips by Variety.

The new report reveals that taking a time jump, Folie à Deux is set two years after the events of 2019’s Joker which saw Arthur Fleck in Arkham Asylum after killing his favorite late-night host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). The movie will start with a “Looney Tunes-inspired cartoon starring the Joker,” animated by “The Triplets of Belleville” animator Sylvain Chomet. Seems like Joker 2 is the biggest gamble Todd has taken by far in his career, “The goal of this movie is to make it feel like it was made by crazy people,” Phillips says of his approach. “The inmates are running the asylum.”

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Uses Music to Elaborate Arthur and Lee’s Relation

“Most of the music in the movie is really just dialogue,” Phillips says of the musical elements in the film. “It’s just Arthur not having the words to say what he wants to say, so he sings them instead,” a tease of which was given in the previous trailer. The director hasn’t found a way to categorize the film, yet, “I just don’t want people to think that it’s like ‘In the Heights,’ where the lady in the bodega starts to sing and they take it out onto the street, and the police are dancing,” Phillips explains noting that most of the musical numbers exist in Arthur and Lee’s imaginations. “No disrespect, because I loved ‘In the Heights,’” he adds.

By all accounts, Joker 2 sounds very exciting, along with musical numbers the movie further descends into prison riots, courtroom drama and what’s described as “variety-show sequence that finds Phoenix and Gaga portraying a homicidal Sonny & Cher.” So fans should gear up to embrace the mayhem and madness the sequel brings!

Joker: Folie à Deux will dance its way into theaters on October 4. You can get more details about the film with our guide here.