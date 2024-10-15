It's no secret that Joker: Folie à Deux has been less than successful at the Box Office. Following a cataclysmic second weekend, the film's poor reviews have seen it drop even further down the Box Office pecking order, with a different clown, Terrifier 3's Art, flying past Joker in ticket sales. Nevertheless, the allure of seeing Joaquin Phoenix don the red and white paint alongside a singing Lady Gaga will always prove financially fruitful, with the film still able to make its way onto a number of impressive lists. One such list is just a single place away for Joker: Folie à Deux, namely the Top 20 Movies at the 2024 International Box Office.

Currently, a 2024 horror hit is standing in the way of Joker: Folie à Deux, with A Quiet Place: Day One in 20th place on $122 million. Joker: Folie à Deux is in 21st on $113 million, with that gap likely to close in the coming days. With Joker: Folie à Deux's trend in the daily figures continuing to plummet, it might take much more time than once expected to bridge this gap, especially when considering the billion-dollar behemoth that was the first outing.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Was in Discussion Before the First Film Had Finished Production

Normally, the rush of making a big-budget blockbuster would give those involved tunnel vision, locking them in on the current project and stopping them from being able to look forward. In fact, in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Todd Phillips admitted, "Normally, when a movie is done, any movie from The Hangover to Old School to any movie I've ever done, the last two days, you're just kind of happy it's over." However, things with the Joker never seem to stay normal, with this trend broken by Phillips and Phoenix as they both felt there was so much more to give following the first story. In the aforementioned interview, Phillips went on to say:

"I'm sure you've read this, too, or heard me say this to you guys before, which is you never want to talk about a sequel, certainly publicly, before the movie comes out because God knows, what if it just doesn't work? But Joaquin and I really started talking about a sequel probably on day 30 of the 55-day shoot on the first film. Half of it was joking, and half of it wasn't. We would just kind of do it to make each other laugh and say, “Well, what if we did this? What if we did that?” And then, of course, the movie came out. The movie was sort of embraced by people, and people loved Arthur as much as Joaquin and I loved Arthur, so we were like, “Well, what if?”"

Joker: Folie à Deux is one place away from the top 20 movies at the 2024 international Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

Get Tickets