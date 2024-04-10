The Big Picture Joker: Folie à Deux features a familiar cast with a twist of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn's origins in Joker: Folie à Deux undergo significant changes hinting at a fresh take.

The trailer teases elaborate musical numbers and a final shot hinting at a more complex sequel.

Not only have we been anxiously awaiting the return of Gotham's favorite laughing anti-hero, but we now finally have our first proper good look at the Joker sequel and his next descent into criminality with Joker: Folie à Deux's first trailer. Joaquin Phoenix returns to the groundbreaking role that earned him an Oscar win, but he's also joined by legendary musician and fellow Academy Award winner Lady Gaga. Since the upcoming sequel is being billed as a romance, you can probably guess what supervillain partner she'll be playing. Joker: Folie à Deux also isn't just a romance film either, as it's been turning heads the past few months after being labeled a "jukebox musical" of all things. Certainly an audacious move, but one that feels fitting for Todd Phillips' continuation of his risk-taking follow-up.

The first Joker very much insisted on being its own thing, only having a few Easter eggs and references to the larger DC Universe. Joker: Folie à Deux will likely be following that same path, but there are still plenty of plot details and references that we can see in the first trailer alone.

Arthur Fleck Is Still in Arkham Asylum in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

The opening scene of Joker: Folie à Deux's trailer confirms that the film will pick up right where Joker left off. Where the first film ended with the clown formerly known as Arthur Fleck being brought to the notorious Arkham Asylum (where he may or may not have killed a hospital employee), the trailer opens up with the reveal that Arthur is still there. While yes, he may or may not have escaped in between then since that's something Joker is known to do, it's in this legendary location of Batman history where his journey will continue.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Changes Up Harley Quinn's Origin Story

The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux definitively confirms that Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn. However, it's very clear that the film will be making some changes to the iconic character's origins. In the way it usually goes for Harley and Joker's introduction, Harley was once an empathetic-to-a-fault psychiatrist who was working at Arkham Asylum. There, she inevitably meets Joker and finds herself being undeniably charmed and fascinated by one of the comic book world's deadliest villains. She aids Joker in escaping the Asylum and joins him as his romantic partner in crime (though Joker and Harley's relationship is typically more abusive than romantic).

Joker: Folie à Deux already makes some big changes to the usual story, as it doesn't appear that Harley is a psychiatrist in this iteration. Perhaps she was before, but the trailer depicts her as a fellow patient of Arthur Fleck rather than a superior. She also appears to be familiar with Joker's work, which gave Gotham's impoverished people a voice, and rather than being repulsed by it, she finds it rather admirable.

The 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Trailer Teases the Film's Elaborate Musical Numbers

A voice overheard early on in the trailer of Joker: Folie à Deux reads: "We use music to make us whole. To balance the fractures within ourselves." Given that Arthur first sees Harley when she's engaging in some sort of choir session at the asylum, it appears that music is being used as a therapy method for the hospital's patients. This seems to be the introduction of the film's musical elements, and it's pretty obvious how they are going to be utilized.

Clearly taking inspiration from classic movie musicals like Singin' in the Rain, we see several sequences with bright colors and pristine backdrops where Joker and Harley conduct their performances. The first of these shown in the trailer quickly cuts to the two dancing on a stage and then to a busy Gotham street where a building is on fire, showcasing that these moments are occurring in their heads rather than in real life. One scene shows them dancing down courtroom steps where a man holds a newspaper that shows Joker on the front page and "Free on All Charges." Whether that's reality or fiction is still up for debate. It might sound like a pretty big departure from the original Joker film, but it is somewhat fitting given that the title character is very much an unreliable narrator.

Harley Is Directly Mirroring Joker From the First Film

Throughout various points of the trailer, we, of course, see Harley following in Joker's footsteps. Some of these moments are literal, as she's directly copying some of his iconic moments from the first film. First, we see her using her fingers to mimic a gun before jokingly pulling the trigger, just like Arthur did in the first Joker. Then, we see both Harley and Joker doing an all-new rendition of the iconic stair dance, with them gleefully strutting down the steps with a big crowd watching them. Finally, we see Harley copying the ending of the first film with her using blood to give herself a violent, bright red smile.

Joker Is Fleeing from a Copycat

Speaking of mimicking, it also looks like Joker is fleeing a Joker copycat in the first trailer. It's more than just another guy in a clown mask, as this copycat is also decked out in the same yellow and burgundy suit he wore in the first movie. This certainly adds credence to the fan theory that Arthur Fleck is not the same Joker that Batman is destined to fight, but rather inspired the person who does take on that role. The Green Goblin himself, Willem Dafoe, even pitched a concept of him playing a Joker impostor for a possible sequel, so who knows? We certainly wouldn't say no to Dafoe as The Joker, even if he's a fake one.

The 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Trailer Ends With an Incredible Final Shot

This isn't like a big shocking detail or anything, but the final shot of Joker: Folie à Deux's trailer is really remarkable. The sequence sees Arthur Fleck once again incarcerated, with a woman (presumably Harley) visiting him. She uses some lipstick to paint a smile on the glass, where Arthur's head perfectly moves into the frame to fit the symbolic facade. It's evocative imagery, and it's a shot that certainly suggests that the Todd Phillips follow-up is more than a simple cash-grab sequel.

Joker: Folie à Deux premieres in theaters on Friday, October 4, 2024. Joker is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

