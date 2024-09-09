We’re almost a month away from Joker: Folie à Deux which recently made its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Fans can’t wait to see Joaquin Phoenix’s return as the titular character accompanied by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. As the tickets go on sale, the makers have given us another peak into this madcap world with a new trailer.

The trailer elaborates on the events from the original movie as Arthur Fleck goes on trial and is asked the same questions fans were left with. As we see, Joker isn’t alone anymore and is in love with Harley, who keeps reassuring him that he can do anything he wants. Their toxic love coupled with Gotham’s diabolical conditions, and the trial – madness ensues. The new trailer further cements the movie’s thrilling tone and promises a lot of chaos.

What to Expect From ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’?

Building on the breakout success of the original feature, Joker: Folie à Deux is set in the aftermath of Arthur killing TV show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). While at Arkham, he meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn. The two together unleash a new chaos on Gotham City while sharing their madness. The early reviews of the feature are divisive as Folie à Deux stands at a less-than-stellar 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, a slight drop from the original’s 69% score. Mixed early reviews aren’t new for the franchise as 2019’s Joker divided the audience about its themes. However, we’ll know for sure when the audience finally gets to see the movie.

Speaking to Collider about the intense nature and musical aspect of the feature director Todd Phillips previously explained, “For the people who have seen this movie, in general, at the end, they sit and don't move for about three or five minutes, and then they text or email me and say, “I need a minute to process the movie.” I think it's unsettling. But I also think, again, not to give it away, it clarifies a lot of things that you might have had questions about in the first movie. I hope it all gets answered. But I don't think the music lessens tension, if that's what your question is, at all.

Joker: Folie à Deux debuts in theatres on October 4. Meanwhile, you can read our review here and know more about the film with our guide here.