The Big Picture A new Joker: Folie à Deux video introduces Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn with a new voice, departing from previous interpretations of the character.

The film is a Jukebox musical with at least 15 well-known songs, hinting at a unique take on the iconic DC characters.

The title Folie à Deux hints at the shared madness and love between Joker and Harley in this musical psychological thriller.

There is plenty of anticipation around Todd Philips’ take on the iconic DC characters in Joker: Folie à Deux. The sequel to 2019’s Joker which won Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award has expanded the cast with the addition of pop icon Lady Gaga, who will be essaying Harley Quinn in this musical psychological thriller. The movie released its first official poster yesterday announcing the trailer release is set for April 9. With all the hype around the feature the makers are peeling back the layers of this film one by one as now we have the first tease of Gaga’s Harley Quinn voice.

Unveiled on the official TikTok account of the feature, the preview sees a montage of previously seen images, as Harley’s sensual breathy voice reassures Joker, "You can do anything you want. You're Joker," signaling the toxic love between the two. Gaga’s non-accented voice of the character is a refreshing departure from previous versions of Harley. While the iconic character’s vocals have changed over the years based on who is portraying her, Harley has usually been portrayed with a thick Brooklyn accent, taking the influence of voice actress Arleen Sorkin, who originated the role in Batman: The Animated Series. On the big screen, Margot Robbie continued the trend with her bold, heavily accented interpretation in DC movies.

What do We Know About ‘Joker: Folie à Deux?’

Close

Joker and Harley have been the big bad of the DC universe with an equally impressive love story, but what Philips has imagined for this sequel, remains to be seen. The plot details of the film are being kept tightly under wraps but the title, Folie à Deux provides some insight. The French phrase means "shared madness by two people in close association," hinting at the shared madness and love between the leading couple.

It’s also reported that the film will be a Jukebox musical with "reinterpretations of at least 15 well-known songs", including 'That's Entertainment' from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon. With Gaga’s inclusion, there is also hope for some original songs as the duo is also seen dancing in previously released images. Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the movie also cast Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Steve Coogan in undisclosed roles, setting the stage for the iconic villains to take the world by storm.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4. You can know more details about the film with our guide here and check out the preview here.