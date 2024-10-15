Joker: Folie à Deux aimed to put a new spin on the Clown Prince of Gotham but it's Warner Bros. who are sending in the clowns, with the joke very much on them. With just $51.5 million domestically and $165 million globally after two weeks, the movie has been a bigger mess than a cream pie being thrown in your face. Joker: Folie à Deux was expected to follow in the footsteps of its 2019 predecessor, which became a billion-dollar hit. Instead, the musical sequel has floundered at the box office, and with ballooning production costs of around $200 million, and another $100 million in marketing costs, the movie's outlook does not overly healthy. According to insiders, the film is on track to lose anywhere between $150 million to $200 million, which is a disaster by any measure, so the emergency measures are already in place.

Warner Bros. plans to recoup some of its losses when the film hits digital platforms on October 29, according to a report by Variety, but the film’s disappointing box office run represents a shocking fall from grace for the film and the team involved following the immense success of the 2019 original. The creative risks taken by director Todd Phillips, including adding musical elements, courtroom dramatics and fantasy, as well as a bizarrely-handled romance angle between Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn did not work for audiences at all.

How Bad Has 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Flopped?

The film had an incredibly bad 81% drop weekend-to-weekend from its debut, which is a clear sign of how toxic the word of mouth has been. The second weekend drop actually places the movie lower than fellow comic book disasters such as The Flash and The Marvels. ​​​Audiences were so turned off by what they saw, that they awarded the film an unprecedented D CinemaScore. The film’s critical reviews definitely weren't outstanding either, and it appears to have landed at a “rotten” 33% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai wrote:

Phillips had one job, which was to recreate the jittery cringe of the original Joker to capitalize on the commercial and awards successes. A middling courtroom tale and half-baked musical is not the kind of victory lap anyone wants. Your best bet is to go rewatch The People’s Joker and pretend this never happened.

Joker: Folie à Deux is now in theaters, and will arrive on digital on October 29.

