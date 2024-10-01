Joker: Folie à Deux, the hotly anticipated sequel to 2019's surprise critical and commercial hit Joker, is hitting theaters this weekend. Although it's expected to top this weekend's box office, don't expect another sequel from director/writer Todd Phillips. Phillips threw cold water on the idea in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked about a Joker 3, or a spinoff film starring Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn-inspired character, Phillips was blunt: "It’s not really where this movie is headed for me. I feel like my time in the DC Universe was these two films." Harley Quinn is one of DC Comics' most popular latter-day creations, with appearances in two Suicide Squad films, a starring role in Birds of Prey, and her own Adult Swim animated series. But if she is to get a spinoff from this film, it will have to be under a different creative team. Folie à Deux is Phillips' first film in five years, after Joker, which earned $1 billion USD at the global box office. He was previously best known for his comedies, including Road Trip, Old School, and the Hangover series. He was previously attached to direct a biopic of professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, starring Chris Hemsworth, but those plans fell through; the project has now fallen into the hands of Ben Affleck, who may star and direct.

What Is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' About?

Picking up where the last film left off, Joker: Folie à Deux follows Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, an outcast and loner who accidentally inspired a nihilistic popular movement in Gotham City with his clownlike "Joker" persona. Now imprisoned in Gotham's notorious Arkham Asylum, he is set to stand trial for his crimes, with a still-unscarred Harvey Dent (Harry Lawtey) arguing for the prosecution. Fleck also joins forces with Lee (Gaga), a fellow Arkham resident who's fascinated and inspired by him. Surprisingly, given the tenor of the first film, Folie à Deux is a musical, with xtensive fantasy sequences and several pop hits of the '70s interspersed throughout the film. It also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Steve Coogan, and, returning from the first film, Zazie Beetz.

So far, Joker: Folie à Deux does have a 64% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but some critics haven't enjoyed Phillips and Phoenix's second trip to Gotham. Collider's Martin Tsai panned the sequel, calling it a "middling courtroom tale and half-baked musical".

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters this Friday, October 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.