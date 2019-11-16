‘Joker’ DP Larry Sher and Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Go Deep in 40-Minute Interview

0

I don’t think a lot of people predicted that Todd Phillips’ Joker would become the first R-Rated movie to pass one billion dollars at the worldwide box office. While everyone knew the film would do well after the thunderous reviews came out of the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, what Joker has done around the world is nothing short of a monumental achievement. And while almost all the praise ends up on Joaquin Phoenix’s shoulders due to his Oscar worthy performance, making any movie is a team effort, especially when talking about the music and cinematography.

Like all of you, when I first saw Joker I was blown away by composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s brilliant score and director of photography Larry Sher’s fantastic cinematography. The way the music plays over Phoenix’s mesmerizing performance, and how Sher captured his spontaneous approach to the character, had me on the edge of my seat. Both of them brought their A-game to the film and they’re part of the reason the movie has broken all sorts of records.

As a big fan of both of their work, I was extremely happy when they came by the Collider studio for an extended interview on the making of Joker. They talked about the massive worldwide success, how the project came together, the way Guðnadóttir came up with the music and how they used it on set when filming, if they think the events in the film actually happened, deleted scenes, filming the ending, what it’s like trying to film an actor who likes to improvise, and so much more.

If you enjoyed Larry Sher and Hildur Guðnadóttir’s work on Joker, I promise you’ll enjoy this interview.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

