The Joker Makes His Way to Mortal Kombat 11 in a New Trailer

Perhaps hoping to boost his visibility during the Oscars race, the Joker is making his debut in Mortal Kombat 11. The Clown Prince of Crime was revealed in a new gameplay trailer, showing off an appropriately vicious moveset which includes beating his foes with a metal cane and blasting them with a gun-toting Batman puppet.

The Joker is the latest in a series of DLC characters added to the best-selling fighting game, developed by Netherrealm Studios, who is no stranger to the maniacal supervillain – Netherrealm also created the Injustice series, a fighting game starring the DC Universe’s stable of heroes and villains, including the Joker. The game developer is also owned by Warner Bros., so plugging their Academy Award hopeful into one of the biggest games of the last year is a nice bit of synergy.

Mortal Kombat is a series that has enjoyed nearly three decades of notoriety thanks to its graphic violence and flashy special moves, two things that are an extremely natural fit for the Joker. He blends in seamlessly with the various monsters and wizards of MK lore (and let’s be honest, it’s not like DC Comics isn’t loaded with monsters and wizards and demi-gods from space). The character’s macabre sense of humor shines through with every brutal hit he lands, and as a person who spent plenty of time playing the Injustice series, I can confirm that Netherrealm absolutely gets the Joker.

Check out the trailer below, and make sure you stick around until the end to see one of the Joker’s predictably over-the-top fatalities. No word on whether Netherrealm will release a Joaquin Phoenix skin, or maybe some DLC that changes his cane weapon into a little Oscar statue, but we can hope.