LaKeith Stanfield Wants to Star in a New Joker Movie Directed by the Safdie Brothers

When LaKeith Stanfield attended the Joker premiere back in September 2019, he opted out of wearing the traditional suit and tie, and instead decided to cosplay as The Joker. That made an impression, to say the least.

Now Stanfield is back on the press circuit for his new movie, The Photograph, and while promoting the romantic drama on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stanfield spoke a bit about his premiere wardrobe choice and also mentioned, “I would love to play the Joker. That’d be beautiful.” Kimmel followed up by asking Stanfield if he’s bummed about the success of Joker with Joaquin Phoenix because that probably means he won’t get the chance to make another Joker movie anytime soon. Stanfield replied: “That makes me go, ‘Wait til they see me do it.’” A bold statement, but confidence that I welcome, especially from someone as talented as Stanfield.

During our own interview with him at the press day for The Photograph, I brought up the topic and asked him what he’d bring to The Joker that we’ve yet to see on the big screen. Here’s what he said:

“What I’d bring to it would have a lot to do with who I collaborate with, and how the story’s written and what world we exist in, and then I’ll go do my lil magic.”

After that I had to ask who he’d most like to have direct his Joker movie and Stanfield came up with an extremely intriguing and appealing idea; “Hey, wouldn’t it be crazy if me and the Safdies did something like that?”

Yeah, it could be crazy – crazy in the best possible way. After Good Time and Uncut Gems, you don’t need me to tell you that the Safdie brothers are some of the most creative, authoritative voices out there. Pair that with someone of Stanfield’s talent in the lead role, and you’ve got an ideal match, whether it be for another Joker movie or any other project for that matter.

Stanfield has proven time and time again that he can do it all, beginning with his first role in a feature film, the 2013 release Short Term 12, which is an absolute must-see. Stanfield also dabbled in the horror genre with Jordan Peele's Get Out and Adam Wingard's adaptation of Death Note. He starred opposite Daniel Craig in Knives Out, led Sorry to Bother You and now he's jumping into the romance sector with Issa Rae in The Photograph. And all of these titles are only scratching the surface of Stanfield's wide-ranging body of work.

When I say I think he can do anything in the interview, I mean it. So Joker, horror movies, more romance, you name it – more work for LaKeith Stanfield, please!