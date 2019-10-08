Facebook Messenger

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 226 – ‘Joker’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Joker. We discuss the film’s influences, its inspirations, the film’s trouble finding a theme, Joaquin Phoenix‘s performance, what the studio and the audience wants from this movie, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Also, as a side note, we had to remove episode 225 due to audio issues. Those issues have now been resolved starting with this episode.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. ALSO, we’ve moved to a new channel: Collider Weekly. Collider Weekly will host podcasts only from writers on Collider.com, so please be sure to update your subscriptions accordingly. Finally, if you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

