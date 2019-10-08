The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 226 – ‘Joker’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Joker. We discuss the film’s influences, its inspirations, the film’s trouble finding a theme, Joaquin Phoenix‘s performance, what the studio and the audience wants from this movie, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Also, as a side note, we had to remove episode 225 due to audio issues. Those issues have now been resolved starting with this episode.

