Watch Joaquin Phoenix Lose His Focus (and His Cool) in On-Set ‘Joker’ Outtake

Though most people won’t be able to see Joker until it arrives in theaters this weekend, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at the tense production courtesy of a new clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live. The clip in question, which came as an apparent surprise to guest interviewee and Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, sees the three-time Oscar-nominee attempting to focus on set. The problem is that his concentration is broken by cinematographer Lawrence “Larry” Sher‘s careless whispers, which were enough to make Phoenix lose his cool. It would be an NSFW clip if not for all the bleeps, so enjoy at your leisure.

Also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham, Joker opens Friday, October 4th.

Check out the interview with Phoenix on Jimmy Kimmel Live below; the behind-the-scenes outtake in question comes at roughly 8:25:

Joaquin talks about losing weight for Joker, movie spoilers, his whole family coming to the premiere, his sisters’ reaction to the film, having a good time making the movie, and Jimmy reveals a never-before-seen outtake of Joaquin from the set.

Here’s the official synopsis for Joker:

Forever alone in a crowd, Arthur Fleck seeks connection. Yet, as he trods the sooted Gotham City streets and rides the graffitied mass transit rails of a hostile town teeming with division and dissatisfaction, Arthur wears two masks. One, he paints on for his day job as a clown. The other he can never remove; it’s the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel he’s a part of the world around him, and not the misunderstood man whom life is repeatedly beating down. Fatherless, Arthur has a fragile mother, arguably his best friend, who nicknamed him Happy, a moniker that’s fostered in Arthur a smile that hides the heartache beneath. But, when bullied by teens on the streets, taunted by suits on the subway, or simply teased by his fellow clowns at work, this social outlier only becomes even more out of sync with everyone around him. Directed, co-written and produced by Todd Phillips, “Joker” is the filmmaker’s original vision of the infamous DC villain, an origin story infused with, but distinctly outside, the character’s more traditional mythologies. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. Longing for any light to shine on him, he tries his hand as a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and, ultimately, betrayal, Arthur makes one bad decision after another that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty, allegorical character study.

