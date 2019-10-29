‘Joker,’ All Other DC Titles Will Be Available to Stream on HBO Max From Day One

0

It’s on track to become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever made. It’s a wild, dark, and twisted take on an iconic DC character. And it’s highly controversial, inciting tons of conversation and discourse. Have you still manage to miss Joker? Not to worry — according to an announcement made at WarnerMedia Day, the Todd Phillips/Joaquin Phoenix film will be available for release starting from the 2020 launch date of HBO Max, the upcoming subscription-based premium streaming service. But that’s not all — every single DC film will also be available on HBO Max, including The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Suicide Squad in case you need that in your life.

Since HBO is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the joint streaming service, it makes sense that all of the DC films, which are produced and distributed by Warner Bros., would be available on HBO Max. But it’s still surprising to hear that Joker, undoubtedly one of the event films of 2019, will be available to stream so quickly. For certain customers unsure of how to pick between the deluge of upcoming streaming services, having Joker on day one might be the game-changer. But here’s an HBO Max question we’re sure Arthur Fleck would love to have answered: Will Murray Franklin episodes be available? Nah, never mind, Fleck probably can’t afford the streaming service.

