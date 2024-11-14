Joker: Folie à Deux, has crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office, but it's also something of an ignominious one. The much anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips' gritty, genre-bending Joker, ended up being one of the biggest blockbuster bombs in modern cinema history but hey, turn that frown upside down, because it's just managed to overtake another colossal flop. According to Box Office Mojo, Folie à Deux has officially pulled in $206,388,179 worldwide, narrowly surpassing The Marvels, which has accumulated $206,136,825 globally. The film's failures also mirror The Marvels. Both were sequels to billion dollar successes from 2019, and both found audiences had changed their hopes and expectations in the years that followed.

Joaquin Phoenix took home an Academy Award for his haunting portrayal of Arthur Fleck in the original film, which led to expectations that the sequel could hit those same high notes. With the addition of Lady Gaga to the film, after her standout roles in A Star is Born and House of Gucci, the hype began to grow. But the revelations that the film would actually be a bizarre hybrid of courtroom drama. musical and fantasy completely missed the mark with audiences and critics.

The Marvels, a cosmic team-up of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, faced challenges with mixed critical reception, audience fatigue and a difficult build-up, with two of the characters coming from two separate television series that ended up making the plot of the film feel initially disjointed. Although the film was great fun to watch, the die was cast early and, combined with a gargantuan budget and extra reshoots required, it was doomed to failure although it arguably did not deserve it.

Was 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Worth Seeing?

The film’s critical write-ups were not good either, and it appears to have settled at a “rotten” 33% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai wrote:

Phillips had one job, which was to recreate the jittery cringe of the original Jokerto capitalize on the commercial and awards successes. A middling courtroom tale and half-baked musical is not the kind of victory lap anyone wants. Your best bet is to go rewatch The People’s Joker and pretend this never happened.

Joker: Folie à Deux is available on digital now. The Marvels is available to stream on Disney+, if you fancy watching a disastrous double bill.