‘Joker’ Revealed as First Film in Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight

Laugh it up, folks, because we did it! There was a long line of movies vying to kick off Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood, but in the end, there could only be one, and it had to be Todd Phillips‘ gritty DC movie Joker. That should put a smile on your face, right?

Sure, you've probably seen Joker already since it has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, but did the film's cinematographer reveal all kinds of secrets after you saw it? Chances are, probably not. And yet that's exactly what's going to happen on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when For Your Consideration host Scott Mantz will sit down with Joker's director of photography Lawrence Sher for an intimate discussion that will shed some light on this dark comic book movie.

Sher recently won the Golden Frog award, which is the top prize at Camerimage, the annual Polish festival that rewards the best cinematography of the year. As Collider’s Adam Chitwood wrote, “It’s hard to argue with the win, as Sher’s cinematography in the film is excellent. Joaquin Phoenix’s mad performance is captured in haunting, visceral close-ups and the shots always maintain Joker’s skewed point of view in subtle ways.” Three of the last six Golden Frog winners went on to score Oscar nominations for Best Cinematography — Lion, Ida, and Carol. Last year’s winner, The Fortress, was ineligible at the Oscars, but 2017’s winner in the category was Cold War, which earned an Oscar nod for DP Łukasz Żal.

Sher is also set to bring his gifted eye to Dwayne Johnson's upcoming Black Adam movie. If you just can't wait for this amazing screening, you can check out our recent interview with Sher and Joker composer Hildur Guonadottir

Funnily enough, they see Phoenix as the current frontrunner to win.