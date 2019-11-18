‘Joker’ Wins Top Prize at Camerimage Cinematography Festival

0

Joker has picked up its second major awards win of the season, scoring the top prize at the most prestigious cinematography festival of the year. Todd Phillips’ unique, gritty take on the titular DC villain won the top award at the Venice Film Festival back in August, which did much to boost the film’s perception as a bona fide awards season player. Now the film’s director of photography Lawrence Sher has won the Golden Frog award at Camerimage, an annual festival held in Torun, Poland that singles out the best cinematography of the year.

It’s hard to argue with the win, as Sher’s cinematography in the film is excellent. Joaquin Phoenix’s mad performance is captured in haunting, visceral close-ups and the shots always maintain Joker’s skewed point of view in subtle ways.

The film also won the audience award at the festival, and the Golden Frog win likely means Sher is heading for an Oscar nomination. Three of the last six Golden Frog winners went on to score Oscar nominations for Best Cinematography: Lion, Ida, and Carol. Last year’s winner, The Fortress, was ineligible at the Oscars, but 2017’s winner in the category was Cold War, which earned an Oscar nod for DP Łukasz Żal.

So yeah, Joker is a serious, real Oscar contender in more than one category folks. Now here’s hoping composer Hildur Guonadottir earns some recognition for her fantastic score.

For more on Joker’s cinematography and music, watch our recent exclusive extended interview with both Sher and Guonadottir. Next up for Sher, he’s shooting the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC film Black Adam.