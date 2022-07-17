As one of the most beloved shows of the 2000s on Disney Channel, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody captured the hearts of kids and adults alike for its lovable cast, memorable life lessons, and the occasional not-so-kid-friendly joke.

Whether it was the sex life of the twins' mom, what The Tipton's maid Muriel got up to on the internet, or a questionable sticker on Zack and Cody's bedroom door, The Suite Life was full of jokes that went over the heads of kids and straight into their parents' ears.

A Brother

In the Season 2 episode "Ah Wilderness, Maddie turns to Carey, who's in the middle of a massage, for advice about the boy she's dating. When Maddie informs her that her date is smart, handsome, and rich, Carey's response is, "Does he have a brother?"

But the adult humor comes when Carey's Black masseuse Veronica chimes in with, "Is he a brother?" in hopes this perfect guy is also Black.

Muriel's Catphishing

The Tipton's maid named Muriel always had something unexpected to say, and in an episode all about finding love, when internet activity comes up, Muriel gets a little TMI with her hotel friends.

Muriel admits that when she's online, she's a 24-year-old named Britney, revealing her catfishing ways to every adult watching.

Carey's Dream About George Clooney

Season 2's "Free Tippy" followed Zack and Cody's endeavor to save the hotel's horse, Tippy, from being sold. In doing this, the twins take the horse all over the hotel and eventually end up in their suite.

It was dark in the living room where Carey slept on the pull-out couch when Tippy starts tapping at her with his nose. Carey responds as any single woman would in her sleep, mumbling, "Oh, Mr. Clooney, we hardly know each other."

Getting Lucky

In Season 2 episode "Who The Boss?" when Zack and Cody get summer jobs at the local minimart, their boss Wayne winds up more impressed by their mom than them. Wayne attempts to woo Carey by saying, "You can always find the pot of gold at the end of the Wayne-bow."

Carey's reply, "I'm not Irish... and you're not getting lucky," that dabbles into adult humor. It may seem like an innocent play on Wayne's pickup line, but adult viewers most likely know exactly what the phrase "getting lucky" is referring to.

The Over-Your-Head Sex Joke

In the Season 2 premiere "Odd Couples" with special guest star Zac Efron (who had just starred alongside The Suite Life's Ashley Tisdale in High School Musical), London made one of the most over-your-head sex jokes.

When Tisdale's Maddie and her rival, Efron's character Trevor, just can't fight their attraction any longer, they admit their hatred for each other before they begin making out. London sees, turning to another onlooker and quipping, "Boy, I wonder what they would do if they liked it each," implying they would probably have sex.

The Birdies And The Beezies

In "Not So Suite 16," the Season 2 episode all about Maddie's and London's Sweet 16's, Zack goes to Esteban with what sounds like an unexpected request.

When Zack tells Esteban he needs to talk to him, Esteban turns around, horrified when he says, "Don't tell me you want to talk about the birdies and the beezies!" to which Zack assures him he already had that talk with his dad.

The Birdies And The Beezies Joke #2

Season 2's "Not So Suite 16" made a running joke out of the birds and the bees talk. After Zack chats with Esteban about the perfect birthday gift to get Maddie, he runs into his brother, who informs him he already got her a gift.

When Cody reminds Zack he actually listens to Maddie and Zack asked what he was doing when they talked to her, it's Cody's line that is the most adult joke of them all. "Staring at her... thinking about that talk we had with dad," Cody says with a hint of disgust, implying Zack was thinking about having sex with Maddie.

Don't Be A What?

It's expected for teenage boys to have who-knows-what in their bedrooms, and Zack and Cody are no exception. In Season 2 episode "Odd Couples," viewers get a glimpse of all the stickers and cut-outs decorating the twins' bedroom door.

Aside from the several pictures of what appears to be models, the boys also have a sticker slapped on the door that's not so easy to read. "DON'T BE [unrecognizable] K," can be seen behind another sticker that covers it up. While the logical explanation is that it says, "DON'T BE A PUNK," viewers have speculated it actually says, "DON'T BE A DICK."

A Questionable Past

Grey's Anatomy's Jerry Kernion portrayed Chef Paolo, an unexpected, beloved member of The Suite Life ensemble in Season 2, appearing in three episodes of the series. But it was a line in the Season 3 episode "Foiled Again" that got viewers raising their eyebrows.

When Chef Paolo explains what's in his sauce, among all the vegetables and spices, he says, "Olive oil, virgin olive oil, extra virgin olive oil, olive oil with a questionable past," basically making a joke out of the excessive use of the word 'virgin.'

The Candy Bowl

The relationship between Carey and Arwin may not have been one of Disney Channel's most iconic, but the sweet way Arwin always tried to impress his crush Carey was always enjoyable. So, it was surprising in Season 3 episode "Arwinstein" when things got a little raunchy.

During a Halloween party, Carey dresses up as a corpse bride and assures that if she eats even one piece of candy, her dress will pop. Arwin's reaction is unexpected when he purposefully holds a candy bowl up to Carey, implying he would like to see her dress pop open.

