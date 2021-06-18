Amazon Prime Video has released the first look at Jolt, the new upcoming action movie starring Kate Beckinsale set to premiere next month. Beckinsale plays a woman who, due to a rare neurological disorder, experiences rage-fueled impulses that can only be subdued when she shocks herself with a special device, which has understandably created some struggles for her in her personal life. The story follows what happens when she enters into a new relationship and eventually discovers that her beau has been murdered. Her hunt for his killer puts her in the crosshairs of the police, who consider her the number one suspect.

Beckinsale is an actor who is certainly no stranger to the action genre, most famously in the Underworld franchise, but Jolt appears to be the type of high-octane project she's already well-suited for, and the premise alone is fascinating, so this will definitely be one to tune in for on the streamer.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale on Jeff Bridges, NYC Movies, and Her Two Cats

In addition to Beckinsale, Jolt's cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci. Jolt is directed by Tanya Wexler, already perhaps best known for the 2011 film Hysteria starring Hugh Dancy and Maggie Gyllenhaal. The movie's screenplay is written by Scott Wascha.

Jolt will be released July 23 on Prime Video. Check out an additional first-look image below:

Image via Prime Video

Here's the official synopsis for Jolt:

Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime’s prime suspect.

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Matrix 4': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More Red pill or blue pill? It’s time to go down the rabbit hole one more time.

Read Next