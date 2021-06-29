Amazon Studios has just released the official trailer for Jolt, a new action film starring Kate Beckinsale. Jolt follows a woman named Lindy who can only control her extreme murderous temperament with the help of a unique form of shock therapy. Lindy soon finds herself on a violent quest for revenge after her lover is murdered. The movie will debut July 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer is witty and colorful, feeling like a cross between Atomic Blonde and Crank. It begins with Lindy, portrayed by Beckinsale, explaining that she has a condition that "makes her snap" while she sits on a train and begins to grab a sandwich out of a passerby's hands before smashing it into his face. The trailer goes on to depict Lindy attempting to live a normal life, something she can only accomplish by shocking herself with an electric device to try and contain her own violent tendencies. Soon, a building explodes with Lindy's lover inside, and the rest of the trailer showcases Beckinsale in some electrifying action set pieces.

On top of Beckinsale, Jolt boasts a star-studded supporting cast. Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), David Bradley (Doctor Who), Ori Pfeffer (Hackshaw Ridge), Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise), and Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones) all co-star. Tanya Wexler is directing the film from a script by Scott Wascha. Wexler also directed the unique comedies Hysteria and Buffaloed, while Jolt will serve as Wascha's first screenwriting credit to date.

Beckinsale is no stranger to action films, headlining many installments of the long-running Underworld franchise. Although Jolt will be Beckinsale's first big action movie since Underworld: Blood Wars, the English actress is also set to appear in several other upcoming projects, including Charlie Day's directorial debut El Tonto and Prisoner's Daughter, directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

Jolt will be released on July 23 exclusively on Amazon Prime. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below:

Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime’s prime suspect.

