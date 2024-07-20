The Big Picture Jon Gosselin of Jon & Kate Plus 8 fame has a strained relationship with most of his children post-divorce.

Jon Gosselin was known for his role in Jon & Kate Plus 8, but he now has a pretty strained relationship with most of his children. Gosselin and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, got a divorce back in 2009 after he allegedly cheated on her a year after the couple renewed their vows. Now, he has a new girlfriend named Stephanie Lebo and the two have been together for the last two years. During a new interview on the Domenick Nati Show, Gosselin talked about how Lebo has a relationship with his kids whereas he doesn't, and he also shared that she talks with his ex-wife.

Only two of Gosselin's kids live with him and the other six children do not speak to him. Gosselin shared that Lebo talks to them all and that his kids all still talk to each other. “She’s completely integrated into my kids’ lives, the kids who live with me right now, [which] are Hannah and Collin,” Gosselin said. “Hannah just went to visit her siblings. I know that Stephanie has talked to Kate and I know Steph has talked to my other kids, just through FaceTime through Hannah’s phone and stuff. Everything seems copacetic.”

Gosselin went on to talk about how he thinks that his kids who don't speak to him speak to Lebo because she is a go-between for them. “My other kids haven’t talked to me, though, so maybe it’s just easier to talk to someone that’s with me but not me,” he said. “…Under the scrutiny of everything that’s transpired [between us], it might just be easier for them to talk to a third-party individual that’s totally integrated into my life.”

Jon Gosselin Sets Sights on Marriage

Gosselin shared that he planned on proposing to Lebo at some point and when asked about whether all his kids would get invited, he shared that it was less about the invites and more about whether they'd actually come to it. “The invites would have to go through Hannah, because Hannah’s the only one that talks to all of them,” he said. “I don’t see why [they wouldn’t] get an invite. Whether they come or not, that’s going to be up to them, since they’re adults now, and they can make their own adult decisions.” The fact that all of the children don't talk to each other is upsetting, but maybe Lebo will help bring them back together.

