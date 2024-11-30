The former star of Jon & Kate Plus 8, Jon Gosselin, is getting married to Stephanie Lebo! Entertainment Tonight revealed that Gosselin popped the question to Lebo at her favorite restaurant, Willoughby’s on Park. This comes after Gosselin had shared in the past that he wanted to propose to Lebo. She is Gosselin's third long relationship. Outside of his nearly two-decade marriage to Kate Gosselin, he was also with Colleen Conrad for seven years. His relationship with Lebo has made Gosselin happy, as he's talked about her in the press before. The outlet shared that the two were not alone during their dinner; her family was in attendance to celebrate the new step in their relationship.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lebo's father was very happy for his daughter. They said that he told her, “You don’t know how long I waited for this day for you, and there was a time where I thought it was never going to happen for you.” Entertainment Tonight reported that he added, “I’m so very happy for you and Jon.” He explained: “My best advice is never stop being in love. Love comes first.”⁠

The couple also shared their news on social media. In an image with Lebo and Gosselin kissing, she held her hand up and displayed her new engagement ring. When Lebo posted about their engagement on social media, she wrote in the caption, "Of course I said yes." She has the ring on her finger backwards and presented her palm while showing the ring off.

Jon Gosselin Wants All His Children at the Wedding

Image via ET

In the past, Gosselin has spoken about his estranged relationship with his children and shared that, despite his lack of relationship with them, that he'd want them at his wedding. He shared that the invite would be extended to his children through his daughter, Hannah Gosselin, but they'd all get an invitation. Whether or not they'd show up to the wedding, Gosselin is still not sure. He stated that they are adults and that they can make their own decision. “I don’t see why they wouldn’t get an invite,” he said. “Whether they come or not, that’s going to be up to them since they’re adults now and can make their own adult decisions.”

For now, fans are excited for them and this next step. One user wrote, "Congratulations!!! You both deserve much love and happiness always!" on Lebo's post.

