After making his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4, Jon Bernthal just delivered a major update on his upcoming solo Punisher project. It has already been confirmed via trailers and TV spots that Bernthal was going to reprise his role as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again, but that didn’t make his debut in the series any less thrilling. It was announced several weeks ago that Bernthal was also set to return after Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 and lead a Punisher Spotlight/Solo project similar to Werewolf by Night, and during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bernthal teased what fans can expect from the upcoming Disney+ project, and how it's in line with the type of Frank Castle that he wants to see:

"I gave an outline before I even put pen to page, and I felt like I did not want them to just hand it to me. I really want to earn this and I really want this to be good. I feel like it's opened the door to getting closer to the Frank Castle that I really, really want to portray. The story that we've laid out is, I think, really special. It's the visceral, psychologically complex, unforgiving, no-holds-barred version of Frank where he's going to turn his back to the audience. And nothing is easy and all violence has a cost, and we're going to see that cost. I'm grateful that they're letting me go to the places that I really want to go."

The right way to portray Frank Castle is exactly the way that Bernthal wants to play him. Bernthal and other Daredevil: Born Again stars such as Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest comic book castings in history, standing with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Along with that territory comes knowing what kind of character the fans want to see, which is particularly why Cox and D’Onofrio insisted on Daredevil: Born Again hitting the reset button after it had already begun production. With Bernthal also writing Frank Castle’s story in the upcoming Punisher project and Reinaldo Marcus Green at the helm, if the two are given creative freedom to handle the story how they see fit, fans could be in for something special when Frank Castle’s solo project hits Disney+ next year.

Bernthal Has His Hand in Multiple Projects