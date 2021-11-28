He also talks about working with Will Smith, how everyone involved in the making ‘King Richard’ went all out, and more.

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Jon Bernthal about playing Coach Rick Macci in the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene 'Brandy' Williams, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott.

During the interview, Bernthal talks about some of the things he heard about the story that he figured were made up but were actually true, how the family really had two more kids with the purpose of making them tennis stars, if he got to watch any of the videos Richard Williams recorded, how everyone involved in the making of King Richard went all out to make the film, staying in character, working with Will Smith and more.

In addition, with Bernthal getting ready to film the Showtime’s American Gigolo early next year, he talked about why he agreed to star on the series. If you’re not familiar with the project, the pilot was written and directed by David Hollander (Ray Donovan) and it’s described as a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film. Bernthal will play the character of Julian Kaye, who is introduced in the series 15 years after he's been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry — while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with his one true love Michelle, played by Boardwalk Empire's Gretchen Mol.

If someone has not seen anything he’s done what should they watch first?

Has he ever gone so deep into a role that someone pulled him aside and said you might need to pull it back a bit?

How everyone making King Richard went all out to make the film.

Did he ever go to lunch with Will Smith where they both stayed in character during the meal?

What were some of the things he heard about the story that he figured were made up but were actually true?

Did he get to watch any of the video that Richard Williams recorded of who he plays and did it help him prepare for the role?

Is he still doing American Gigolo?

What was it about American Gigolo that made him want to do the series?

How he was scared to do American Gigolo and that’s the main reason he ended up doing it.

Here is the official synopsis for King Richard:

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

