The Big Picture Jon Bernthal returns as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again in new set images.

The images also reveal that Mayor Fisk has set up an Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Daredevil also appears in a handful of the new images, though considerably less bloody than Frank Castle.

Since cameras resumed rolling on Daredevil: Born Again, we've been treated to a heck of a lot of fun surprises from set photos. We've seen the long-awaited comeback of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, we've seen them reunite with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, but now, most excitingly, we've seen Jon Bernthal returning as The Punisher, and he looks like he's been up to all sorts of punishing. The famous skull logo is front and center as a bloodied Bernthal steps back into the vigilante's shoes, and it looks like he's barely missed a beat since he last took on the role in 2019.

In the new images, Bernthal stands alongside Cox's Murdock, while we're also given a glimpse of the logo for the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, which has been set up by the corrupt Kingpin and Mayor of New York, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Bernthal first played Castle, a former Marine who moonlights as the vigilante known as Punisher, in 2016 in Netflix's Daredevil, of which Born Again is considered both a reboot and sequel series. He went on to star in his own series, The Punisher, which ran from 2017 to 2019, as part of The Defenders saga, which was recently confirmed as being an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.

Why is Jon Bernthal Playing Punisher Again?

Bernthal spoke to Collider's Christina Radish back in January about reprising his role as Frank Castle, and at the time he explained that, if he was going to take up the Punisher mantle once more in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was going to have to be done perfectly, otherwise there was no point in doing it at all.

“I think there’s a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has,” Bernthal said, “In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right, and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right.”

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney+ at some point in 2025.