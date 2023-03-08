After yesterday's surprise announcement that Jon Bernthal would reprise his role as The Punisher in Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, the actor posted a TikTok where he celebrated his triumphant return to playing Frank Castle. In the video, shared by the account for his podcast, Real Ones, the actor can be seen confidently walking into his living room with the theme from The Punisher series playing in the background. The vigilante's logo and a book related to the character can also be seen at the location, showing how passionate Bernthal is about the role he first played in Netflix's Daredevil, as well as his own spin-off series in 2017.

During his first time playing the character, Castle was a major problem for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), as the character went on a major killing spree while trying to avenge the death of his wife and children. When the Devil of Hell's Kitchen tries to chase the Punisher down, he is instead kidnaped by the vigilante, and ends up chained to a New York City rooftop. When Murdock wakes up, he is confronted by an angry Castle, and the two argue about their different methods for getting rid of crime. While Daredevil doesn't believe in violently killing villains, Castle doesn't have a single drop of patience for criminals left in his body.

In his own spin-off, Castle can't be at peace after avenging the death of his family, as he discovers a larger conspiracy related to the attack that sent him towards a path of violence and towards David Lieberman (Ebon-Moss Bachrach), who specializes in the use of computers and hacking software in order to get what he wants. Having learned from his adventures with Daredevil, Castle chooses not to kill Lieberman when he finally gets his hands on him, defining a new arc for the character as he goes after the real source of the problem. After the acclaim he received due to his work in Daredevil, it was nice seeing Bernthal getting the spotlight.

Image via Netflix

The show was renewed for a second season, where the anti-hero faced Ben Barnes' portrayal of the Marvel super villain Jigsaw. The episodes were the last content released by Netflix as a part of the Marvel universe, as every other Defenders show had already been canceled by that point. Some of the characters from the streamer are continuing their story in Marvel Studios productions, just like Daredevil appeared in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. It remains to be seen if the other Defenders, such as Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) can come back at some point in the future.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney+ next year. Check out Bernthal's video below: